Huawei beat the Apple Watch because Apple doesn’t seem to wan’t you to have a better smartwatch
Just in time for its tenth anniversary, the Apple Watch is finally reaching its day of reckoning.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
For about a decade, the Apple Watch has been a constant success. The best-selling smartwatch was selling better than the whole Swiss watch industry combined, and the rest of the tech world could only gasp in awe while taking notes on how to make better wearables.
Thanks to Huawei, it’s now Apple’s turn to sit down and do some reflection. The Chinese company has beaten Apple, reaching the top of the global smartwatch market.
Don’t get me wrong. I still use my Apple Watch, and I even like it, but I’m not blind to its shortcomings. I’ve also spent years watching Huawei’s smartwatches become better. But Huawei didn’t just improve its offerings. The Chinese company has been paying close attention to the issues that annoy Apple Watch users the most and has been fixing them on its own wearables. If Apple wants to return to the smartwatch throne, it’ll need to do the same. Start listening to its customers and fix whatever is bothering them. Otherwise, Huawei’s resounding success may become the norm.
Hands down, the biggest drawback of any Apple Watch is the battery life. For the 46 mm version of the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple promises 18 hours of battery life. With the Apple Watch Ultra 2, that time doubles to 36 hours of normal use.
In my experience with virtually every Apple Watch, the base model’s battery easily covers two full days of my normal use and the night between them. In my case, that includes two to three hours of activity tracking, such as a walk or a gym workout. If you’re careful, you could expect it to last a complete second day. With the Ultra, you can more or less double your expectations, but that’s a big device meant for other uses.
Huawei’s 46 mm Watch GT 5 can last up to 9 days with standard use, while the 41 mm model can reach 5 days. Other models, such as the 46 mm Watch 5, drop to 5-day battery life with normal usage, and 3 days for the 42 mm version. Just like with Apple, Huawei’s battery estimates are conservative, and in my experience, a device like the 46 mm Watch 5 lasts a full week. However, I’d expect the battery champion Watch GT 5 to last me more than 10 days without charging.
The long-lasting battery is also important for sports. I used to cycle long distances, and a few times I was betrayed by my Apple Watch. Tracking cycling with GPS is a very energy-intensive task, and unless I started at 100% battery, my Apple Watch couldn’t last the full 8-9 hours I was on the road. My friends’ Garmin and Huawei watches not only lasted through the whole activity, but also continued working for another day afterwards.
Apple’s only excuse is that the Apple Watch can do way more things than virtually any Huawei or Garmin watch. However, improving its battery life is more important than almost any third-party app I can think of.
So, here’s what I think Apple should address as quickly as possible if it wants another decade of wearable domination.
Make it last longer
The Huawei Watch GT 5 can last you a full week on one charge | Image Source — PhoneArena
That’s incomparable with anything Apple offers in terms of battery life. It’s also an incomparably better user experience. I’ve built a habit of charging my watch every time I take a shower, but sometimes I forget to do it, and my watch dies in the middle of the day. That’s practically impossible with a Huawei device.
The long-lasting battery is also important for sports. I used to cycle long distances, and a few times I was betrayed by my Apple Watch. Tracking cycling with GPS is a very energy-intensive task, and unless I started at 100% battery, my Apple Watch couldn’t last the full 8-9 hours I was on the road. My friends’ Garmin and Huawei watches not only lasted through the whole activity, but also continued working for another day afterwards.
Apple’s only excuse is that the Apple Watch can do way more things than virtually any Huawei or Garmin watch. However, improving its battery life is more important than almost any third-party app I can think of.
Open up, Apple Watch
Apple Watch Ultra 2 | Image Source — PhoneArena
After the US ban, Huawei has disappeared from the American smartphone market and lost its leading positions in many other markets outside China. However, the company doubled down on making wearables and other accessories, which tend to be quite popular outside the US. One of the main reasons for that popularity is that they can pair with any phone, even if it’s not a Huawei.
In fact, a Huawei Watch may be the best alternative to the Apple Watch for iPhone users. Of course, certain limitations and features don’t work as well as with any Android phone, but Huawei’s wearables do everything that Apple allows third-party devices to do on an iPhone.
While such a move could help Apple boost the sales of its wearables, it could also prove damaging for its reputation. Considering how good the Pixel Watch 4 is and the achievements of Samsung with its Galaxy Watch 8, it could turn out that people wouldn’t buy an Apple Watch outside of the walled garden.
One of the less important but still quite annoying drawbacks of the Apple Watch is its design. While I’m a fan of the rectangular shape, I’d love to see Apple do something different with it. The design of the Apple Watch has barely changed in the last decade, apart from the bigger display and thinner bezels.
Huawei, on the other hand, offers such a variety that it could be overwhelming. I’ve mentioned the Huawei Watch GT 5, which is offered in smaller and larger versions. They’re both circular but with slightly different designs, and the Watch GT 5 Pro comes in another couple of distinct designs.
If you prefer rectangular watches, Huawei has you covered with the Watch Fit 4 and Watch D2. Then there are the super expensive Watch Ultimate models and the very affordable Band Series. Unlike Apple, Huawei gives customers a range of designs and prices to choose from.
I can keep going with where the Apple Watch falls short, but I think you’ve already got the point. While I’m critical of Apple’s current state, I still think the company can turn things around and reclaim its leading position.
Considering Apple’s lead in terms of software and features, the company needs to focus on the hardware. Making its portfolio more diverse, fixing the battery, and opening things up a little could do wonders. Add to that a bit of AI magic, and I can imagine another decade of domination.
It’s time for a visual refresh
Apple has barely changed the design of the Apple Watch | Image Source — PhoneArena
It’s not too late for Apple
Huawei Watch 5 | Image Source — PhoneArena
