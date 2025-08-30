Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Huawei beat the Apple Watch because Apple doesn’t seem to wan’t you to have a better smartwatch

Just in time for its tenth anniversary, the Apple Watch is finally reaching its day of reckoning.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Editorials Huawei Apple Watch
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Huawei beat the Apple Watch because Apple doesn’t seem to wan’t you to have a better smartwatch
For about a decade, the Apple Watch has been a constant success. The best-selling smartwatch was selling better than the whole Swiss watch industry combined, and the rest of the tech world could only gasp in awe while taking notes on how to make better wearables. 

Thanks to Huawei, it’s now Apple’s turn to sit down and do some reflection. The Chinese company has beaten Apple, reaching the top of the global smartwatch market.

While others may be shocked by the news, for me, that’s the least surprising achievement I’ve seen in a long time. 

Don’t get me wrong. I still use my Apple Watch, and I even like it, but I’m not blind to its shortcomings. I’ve also spent years watching Huawei’s smartwatches become better. But Huawei didn’t just improve its offerings. The Chinese company has been paying close attention to the issues that annoy Apple Watch users the most and has been fixing them on its own wearables. If Apple wants to return to the smartwatch throne, it’ll need to do the same. Start listening to its customers and fix whatever is bothering them. Otherwise, Huawei’s resounding success may become the norm. 

So, here’s what I think Apple should address as quickly as possible if it wants another decade of wearable domination.

Make it last longer



Hands down, the biggest drawback of any Apple Watch is the battery life. For the 46 mm version of the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple promises 18 hours of battery life. With the Apple Watch Ultra 2, that time doubles to 36 hours of normal use.

In my experience with virtually every Apple Watch, the base model’s battery easily covers two full days of my normal use and the night between them. In my case, that includes two to three hours of activity tracking, such as a walk or a gym workout. If you’re careful, you could expect it to last a complete second day. With the Ultra, you can more or less double your expectations, but that’s a big device meant for other uses.

Huawei’s 46 mm Watch GT 5 can last up to 9 days with standard use, while the 41 mm model can reach 5 days. Other models, such as the 46 mm Watch 5, drop to 5-day battery life with normal usage, and 3 days for the 42 mm version. Just like with Apple, Huawei’s battery estimates are conservative, and in my experience, a device like the 46 mm Watch 5 lasts a full week. However, I’d expect the battery champion Watch GT 5 to last me more than 10 days without charging.

Recommended Stories

That’s incomparable with anything Apple offers in terms of battery life. It’s also an incomparably better user experience. I’ve built a habit of charging my watch every time I take a shower, but sometimes I forget to do it, and my watch dies in the middle of the day. That’s practically impossible with a Huawei device.

What would you change in the Apple Watch?

Vote View Result


The long-lasting battery is also important for sports. I used to cycle long distances, and a few times I was betrayed by my Apple Watch. Tracking cycling with GPS is a very energy-intensive task, and unless I started at 100% battery, my Apple Watch couldn’t last the full 8-9 hours I was on the road. My friends’ Garmin and Huawei watches not only lasted through the whole activity, but also continued working for another day afterwards.

Apple’s only excuse is that the Apple Watch can do way more things than virtually any Huawei or Garmin watch. However, improving its battery life is more important than almost any third-party app I can think of.

Open up, Apple Watch



After the US ban, Huawei has disappeared from the American smartphone market and lost its leading positions in many other markets outside China. However, the company doubled down on making wearables and other accessories, which tend to be quite popular outside the US. One of the main reasons for that popularity is that they can pair with any phone, even if it’s not a Huawei.

In fact, a Huawei Watch may be the best alternative to the Apple Watch for iPhone users. Of course, certain limitations and features don’t work as well as with any Android phone, but Huawei’s wearables do everything that Apple allows third-party devices to do on an iPhone.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch can only pair with an iPhone. Just like any other smartwatch manufacturer, Apple offers some convenient integrations that way. However, it would be great if Apple allowed its watches to work with Android phones, even if they lose some of the features.

While such a move could help Apple boost the sales of its wearables, it could also prove damaging for its reputation. Considering how good the Pixel Watch 4 is and the achievements of Samsung with its Galaxy Watch 8, it could turn out that people wouldn’t buy an Apple Watch outside of the walled garden.

It’s time for a visual refresh



One of the less important but still quite annoying drawbacks of the Apple Watch is its design. While I’m a fan of the rectangular shape, I’d love to see Apple do something different with it. The design of the Apple Watch has barely changed in the last decade, apart from the bigger display and thinner bezels.

Huawei, on the other hand, offers such a variety that it could be overwhelming. I’ve mentioned the Huawei Watch GT 5, which is offered in smaller and larger versions. They’re both circular but with slightly different designs, and the Watch GT 5 Pro comes in another couple of distinct designs.

If you prefer rectangular watches, Huawei has you covered with the Watch Fit 4 and Watch D2. Then there are the super expensive Watch Ultimate models and the very affordable Band Series. Unlike Apple, Huawei gives customers a range of designs and prices to choose from.

It’s not too late for Apple



I can keep going with where the Apple Watch falls short, but I think you’ve already got the point. While I’m critical of Apple’s current state, I still think the company can turn things around and reclaim its leading position.

Considering Apple’s lead in terms of software and features, the company needs to focus on the hardware. Making its portfolio more diverse, fixing the battery, and opening things up a little could do wonders. Add to that a bit of AI magic, and I can imagine another decade of domination.

Huawei beat the Apple Watch because Apple doesn’t seem to wan’t you to have a better smartwatch
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs •

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
T-Mobile user unlocks functionality most customers aren't supposed to have right now
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September
Some Verizon smartphone plans will cost more starting in September

Latest News

Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
Exclusive Walmart promo brings the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ to an irresistible price
T-Mobile rep thanks us for shining light on the number one issue affecting the carrier's salesmen
T-Mobile rep thanks us for shining light on the number one issue affecting the carrier's salesmen
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless