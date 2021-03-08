Huawei P50 to be the first device with out of the box HarmonyOS
The P50 will not be the first device to run Huawei’s new operating system, but will be the first one to rely fully on it. The Huawei P50, reportedly, will feature the new IMX800 one-inch camera sensor from Sony and a Kirin 9000 processor. The device is expected to be revealed in spring. The P-series are the most important flagship devices for Huawei, and the move to HarmonyOS implies the company is confident in its new software.
Harmony OS is supposed to give freedom to the Chinese technology maker after its US ban not allowing the company to use Google and its services. According to Huawei, HarmonyOS is a fully realized operating system, open to developers and ready to hit the shelves. The company is planning to cover from 300 to 400 million devices this year with its new OS. Huawei's flagship phones will start receiving the update to HarmonyOS in April.