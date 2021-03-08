Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Huawei

Huawei P50 to be the first device with out of the box HarmonyOS

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 08, 2021, 9:32 AM
Huawei P50 to be the first device with out of the box HarmonyOS
The Huawei P50 will be the first device running HarmonyOS out of the box. According to reports, the device has already gone through beta 2 testing of the new operating system and has moved on to beta 3. Reportedly, the results from the testing have been promising.

The P50 will not be the first device to run Huawei’s new operating system, but will be the first one to rely fully on it. The Huawei P50, reportedly, will feature the new IMX800 one-inch camera sensor from Sony and a Kirin 9000 processor. The device is expected to be revealed in spring. The P-series are the most important flagship devices for Huawei, and the move to HarmonyOS implies the company is confident in its new software.

Harmony OS is supposed to give freedom to the Chinese technology maker after its US ban not allowing the company to use Google and its services. According to Huawei, HarmonyOS is a fully realized operating system, open to developers and ready to hit the shelves. The company is planning to cover from 300 to 400 million devices this year with its new OS. Huawei's flagship phones will start receiving the update to HarmonyOS in April.

HarmonyOS 2.0 beta 2 has been available since December 2020 for the Huawei P40, Mate 30 and the MatePad Pro. HarmonyOS has also been found on other consumer devices like smart TVs and smartwatches.

