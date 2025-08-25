Google will make sideloading apps way more difficult from next year

Google, August 2025

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Google’s main target is “convincing fake apps”, like malicious apps that appear to be the official apps of a bank, for example. The company says it has found that sideloaded apps are over 50 times more likely to contain malware. Since implementing the same verification requirements for Google Play apps, Google says it has seen a noticeable drop in malware and fraud.





Do you think Google should tighten the control over Android app installs? Yes, security is the most important Yes, but it should be done carefully No, having an open platform is more important Yes, security is the most important 9.92% Yes, but it should be done carefully 15.27% No, having an open platform is more important 74.81%



Developers will still be able to distribute their apps through sideloading or alternative app stores, but they’ll need to verify their identity through a new Android Developer Console. After verifying their identity, they’ll need to register the package names and keys of their apps before users with certified Android devices can install them. Developers will still be able to distribute their apps through sideloading or alternative app stores, but they’ll need to verify their identity through a new Android Developer Console. After verifying their identity, they’ll need to register the package names and keys of their apps before users with certified Android devices can install them.







Certified Android devices are all devices that have Google services on them. If your phone has a non-Google version of Android, those measures won’t apply. However, virtually all Android devices sold outside of China have Google services on them.



Certified Android devices are all devices that have Google services on them. If your phone has a non-Google version of Android, those measures won’t apply. However, virtually all Android devices sold outside of China have Google services on them.





Recommended Stories This move looks like something from Apple’s playbook. The Developer ID and Gatekeeper on macOS offer similar functions and provide the same basic level of security. Considering how easy it is to distribute malware on Android, that could be a positive step. However, it can also be seen as just another step to an unnecessary and excessive lockdown of Android. Tests of the new system will begin with early access in October, though the full implementation will happen much later. In March 2026, Google will give access to the new console to all developers who want to get verified. The new feature will first launch in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand in September 2026. In 2027 and later, Google plans to expand the requirements globally.This move looks like something from Apple’s playbook. The Developer ID and Gatekeeper on macOS offer similar functions and provide the same basic level of security. Considering how easy it is to distribute malware on Android, that could be a positive step. However, it can also be seen as just another step to an unnecessary and excessive lockdown of Android.









Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer