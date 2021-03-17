Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Apps Google

Google launches Families website, updates Family Link app

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 17, 2021, 6:15 AM
Google launches Families website, updates Family Link app
Google is making it easier for families to keep in touch with the latest technological development through another important resource – Google Families, a new website that contains all the content required for families to start their journey in the technology world.

The content families will be able to access via the new website includes detailed guides, the latest apps, and services, as well as helpful information on parental controls across the web. Visitors will also get tips on how to manage online privacy and digital wellbeing.

Along with the launch of the new website, Google revealed a couple of updates to the Family Link app. For starters, the Family Link app on Android now has suggestions from a catalog of thousands of Google Play apps for kids under 13 in the US approved by teachers. These suggestions are available through the teacher-recommended app card inside the Android app.

On top of that, parents using the Family Link app for Android will be able to see their kid's device's battery life. Also, it's now possible to manage parental controls directly on a child's device rather than from the parent's.

Finally, Google has added the ability to see added details to daily, weekly and monthly activity reports, which will give parents an overview of how their kids are spending their time in apps. All the changes announced today will be rolled out to Family Link users over the coming weeks, so if you don't see them immediately, you'll have to wait a bit.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's what the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch will be all about
Popular stories
Samsung's mobile chief hints that there will be no Galaxy Note model this year
Popular stories
4 reasons why iPad still fails to be my main computer
Popular stories
The Seven Deadly Sins of modern smartphones

Popular stories

Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless