Google Stadia now supports Samsung, Razer and Asus smartphones

After bringing its cloud gaming streaming service to Pixel
phones last year, Google announced
Stadia will be expanding to new devices come February 20. More than a dozen Samsung smartphones have been added to Google Stadia's compatibility list, alongside a couple of Razer and Asus handsets.
At the moment, Google Stadia is only compatible with Pixel 2
, 3 and 4 devices, but come tomorrow, more than 20 different Android phones will allow users to play games that aren't normally available on smaller screens.
Without further ado, here are the new phones that support Google Stadia: Samsung Galaxy S8
, Samsung Galaxy S8+
, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S9
, Samsung Galaxy S9+
, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10E
, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Note10
, Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Samsung Galaxy S20
, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2
, ASUS ROG Phone, and ASUS ROG Phone II
.
Keep in mind that to be able to play games through Google Stadia, you must own them and live in one of the countries where the service went live not long ago: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United States, and the United Kingdom.
If you have a Google Chromecast Ultra, you can also use Stadia to play games on tablets. Also, a Stadia Founder's Edition, Premiere Edition, or Buddy Pass is required, along with a Wi-Fi connection, to use the service.
1 Comment
1. cidir63660
Posts: 5; Member since: 46 min ago
posted on 39 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):