Google Stadia now supports Samsung, Razer and Asus smartphones

by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 19, 2020, 11:57 AM
After bringing its cloud gaming streaming service to Pixel phones last year, Google announced Stadia will be expanding to new devices come February 20. More than a dozen Samsung smartphones have been added to Google Stadia's compatibility list, alongside a couple of Razer and Asus handsets.

At the moment, Google Stadia is only compatible with Pixel 2, 3 and 4 devices, but come tomorrow, more than 20 different Android phones will allow users to play games that aren't normally available on smaller screens.

Without further ado, here are the new phones that support Google Stadia: Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note8, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy Note9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10E, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Note10, Samsung Galaxy Note10+, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, ASUS ROG Phone, and ASUS ROG Phone II.

Keep in mind that to be able to play games through Google Stadia, you must own them and live in one of the countries where the service went live not long ago: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, United States, and the United Kingdom.

If you have a Google Chromecast Ultra, you can also use Stadia to play games on tablets. Also, a Stadia Founder's Edition, Premiere Edition, or Buddy Pass is required, along with a Wi-Fi connection, to use the service.

cidir63660
