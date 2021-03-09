Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Google Fit can now measure heart and respiratory rate using only a phone

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 09, 2021, 9:24 AM
Google Fit can now measure heart and respiratory rate using only a phone
Google is introducing heart and respiratory rate measurement features with the latest update of its Google Fit app. With the new features, users can measure their vitals without the need of a separate device such as a fitness tracker or a smartwatch. The measurements are done using the phone’s cameras and new software algorithms.



Google doesn’t mention the need to use the camera’s flashlight to measure heart rates in the Google Fit app. In the past, similar apps needed the phone’s LED to measure the user’s heart vitals.

The respiratory rate measurements are far more interesting. The app uses the front camera of the phone to record a video of the user and then analyzes the breathing rate using the new software. Google Fit’s new measurement tools use sophisticated algorithms to determine the different respiratory rates but Google points out that the measurements made with the app are not accurate enough to be used for medical purposes.

The newly introduced features are available only on Google Pixel devices at the moment. There are plans for the app’s heart and respiratory rate features to come to other Android smartphones in the future but there is no word on whether the company is working to bring these features to iPhone users.

You can download the Google Fit app from:

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Apple's next event might clash with the OnePlus 9 announcement
Popular stories
The OnePlus 9 event date is now official, as is the Hasselblad camera tie-up

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless