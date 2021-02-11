Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Software updates Google

Google starts rolling out updated Android TV interface

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 11, 2021, 6:27 PM
Google starts rolling out updated Android TV interface
Googleannounced last week that a new Android TV interface will be rolled out to devices in the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France, but only recently the update was made available to a larger number of users.

The updated Android TV interface included a new home screen that should offer users an easier way to discover new favorites. The home screen features three new tabs: Home, Discover, and Apps. The former retains the look of the old home screen that most Android TV users are familiar with, while the Apps tab is meant to provide users with a dedicated space to access their installed apps.

The brand-new Discover tab offers personalized recommendations based on what the user watches and what interests them, in addition to what's trending on Google. More importantly, the all-new Discover tab consists of movie, show, and live TV recommendations from across all installed apps and subscriptions.

Those owning Android TV devices in the United States should start to see the updated interface featuring the new tabs today, as per AndroidPolice's report.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra blind camera comparison
Popular stories
The microSD card is dead! What’s next?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G beats S20 & S10 to set new UK pre-order record

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless