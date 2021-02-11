Google starts rolling out updated Android TV interface
The updated Android TV interface included a new home screen that should offer users an easier way to discover new favorites. The home screen features three new tabs: Home, Discover, and Apps. The former retains the look of the old home screen that most Android TV users are familiar with, while the Apps tab is meant to provide users with a dedicated space to access their installed apps.
Those owning Android TV devices in the United States should start to see the updated interface featuring the new tabs today, as per AndroidPolice's report.