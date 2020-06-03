Google’s Android TV dongle Sabrina to take on Roku and Amazon Fire sticks, priced $80

Android Google

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 03, 2020, 2:53 AM
Google is planning to branch from its Chromecast dongles with an Android TV stick codenamed Sabrina that was just spotted passing through the FCC on its way to a probable Google I/O announcement, whenever that will be held (the virtual event was supposed to be today, but got postponed).

The Android TV stick will likely be launched as part of the Google's Nest home automation brand, and will sport the Netflix and Disney+ apps preinstalled, but will also let you cast your own content - you know, like Chromecast, complete with Google Assistant voice operation. Google is likely to add its Stadia cloud gaming service to the list of entertainment options, engrossing you further in its budding media ecosystem.

The Google Android TV dongle price? $80, according to insiders, and you get a dedicated Amlogic media processor, Dolby Vision output on the inside, while on the outside the "oblong shape" of the device will flaunt a "sandstone-like texture" that comes in three colors.

The Sabrina Android TV dongle will be taking on the more established players like Roku's TV Stick or Amazon's Fire dongle which means that it will be capitalizing on the wonders of the Android system to set itself apart, and launch with a brand new interface. Oh, and it may also arrive with its own remote, too, as any self-respecting media streamer these days, check out the leaked photos.





