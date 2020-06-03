Google’s Android TV dongle Sabrina to take on Roku and Amazon Fire sticks, priced $80
The Google Android TV dongle price? $80, according to insiders, and you get a dedicated Amlogic media processor, Dolby Vision output on the inside, while on the outside the "oblong shape" of the device will flaunt a "sandstone-like texture" that comes in three colors.
The Sabrina Android TV dongle will be taking on the more established players like Roku's TV Stick or Amazon's Fire dongle which means that it will be capitalizing on the wonders of the Android system to set itself apart, and launch with a brand new interface. Oh, and it may also arrive with its own remote, too, as any self-respecting media streamer these days, check out the leaked photos.