Galaxy S22+ is threatening every phone's appeal after astronomical discount

The best time to buy a flagship phone is when its successor comes out. Now that the Galaxy S23 has been out for more than a year, Amazon is clearing out the Galaxy S22 Plus with an unthinkably big discount. You get a brand new premium phone for the price of a mid-tier handset and there are no stipulations involved.





There's something about high-end phones that even newer mid-range phones can't match. So if you had the budget for an affordable phone, Amazon just made it possible for you to get a top-tier phone instead.





Samsung Galaxy S22+ 6.6 inches 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto 3x cameras | 4,500mAh battery $451 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy S22 Plus has an elegant glass and metal design and it features a beautiful 6.6-inch OLED 120Hz screen that neither feels too large nor too small.





The phone has the same rear camera hardware as the Galaxy S23 Plus , which starts at a much more expensive $999. It churns out vivid and details images and even pictures taken in dimly light surroundings come out good.





The 128GB Galaxy S22 Plus usually retails for $999 but Amazon has knocked its price down by $450.





The only compromise - if I may call it that - you'll be making is that for $450 less, you'll get to own a phone powered by the snappy and responsive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and not the snappier and even more responsive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.





The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 doesn't deliver noticeably faster performance than the Gen 1 and the only reason to go for the former would be if you like to play games for long stretches. Otherwise, the user experience is quite similar.





The S22 Plus has a 4,500mAh battery and should last you a day and a half if you don't spend most of your day playing games and watching videos. The phone will be supported until early 2027.