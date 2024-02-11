Samsung's Galaxy S22+ is alive and more compelling than ever at this killer price





Ridiculously enough, the early 2022-released 6.6-inch giant with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood is still priced at $999.99 and up on its manufacturer's official US website. While you should absolutely not pay that much for any member of the S22 family in 2024, Woot is running a limited-time sale that may well be worth your attention... and 490 bucks of your hard-earned money.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Green, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $510 off (51%) $489 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,500mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Phantom Black, Renewed, No Warranty $623 off (62%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, a brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged, and unlocked Galaxy S22 Plus with a full 1-year Samsung warranty is currently available for $489.99, thus undercutting the Galaxy S23 FE at its most recently reduced price.





The Fan Edition device is obviously a lot younger, having only seen daylight around four months ago, but with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a smaller 6.4-inch screen, arguably inferior camera system, and slower charging capabilities, we're definitely not convinced it's the better choice for Android power users on a budget.





Of course, the Galaxy A54 5G is cheaper than the S22+... but also undeniably inferior in most key areas. If you're not a hardcore Samsung fan, you might be able to find superior phones at lower prices on the market from companies like Google, Motorola, or OnePlus, but however you look at it, the Galaxy S22 Plus is still a value champion at the time of this writing.





Technically scheduled to run until February 16, Woot's latest and greatest promotion for this device could well go away earlier than that if demand is strong enough, in which case it's probably a good idea to keep an Amazon deal in the back pocket. For instance, the S22+ can be purchased at more than $100 less right now in "renewed" condition with no warranty. That's... not exactly ideal, but if you want to keep your spending to an absolute minimum, it might be worth all the risks and possible compromises.