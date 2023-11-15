Best Buy is now selling Samsung's mighty Galaxy S22 Ultra at colossal discounts with activation
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Released more than a year and a half ago with then-state-of-the-art specifications in tow and superseded by an even more sophisticated Galaxy S23 Ultra giant in early 2023, Samsung's S Pen-wielding Galaxy S22 Ultra powerhouse has predictably been deeply discounted a number of times in recent months.
Once upon a time priced at $1,200 and up, last year's 6.8-inch super-flagship dropped to as little as $700 in an unlocked variant this past summer, giving not only the S23 Ultra a run for its money in terms of bang for buck but also the "vanilla" S23 and the S23 Plus.
With Black Friday right around the corner, you might be hoping to see Amazon knock that price point down even further with no strings attached, but until (or rather if) that happens, Best Buy is ready to save you up to a whopping 800 bucks right now if you don't have a problem meeting a couple of special conditions.
Believe it or not, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra with a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen in tow can be yours for a measly $399.99 before Christmas with a new line of AT&T service or new account altogether.
Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing device and keep your current AT&T plan unchanged and get the phone for $499.99 with no other hoops to jump through. Or you can opt for upfront activation on Verizon with a new or existing plan and also cough up five Benjamins instead of a full $1,200.
To be perfectly clear, these are not what we'd normally call deals with no strings attached, forcing you to choose a specific carrier right off the bat and stick with that operator for a while. But you don't have to sign a lengthy contract with said carrier, which means that you should be able to unlock your ultra-affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra and take it elsewhere if you want after just 60 days of uninterrupted service.
You obviously don't need to trade anything in or port in a phone number from a different wireless service provider to score the aforementioned $700 or $800 discount, which makes this quite possibly one of the greatest early Black Friday 2023 offers available at the time of this writing from Best Buy.
Things that are NOT allowed: