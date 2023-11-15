Best Buy is now selling Samsung's mighty Galaxy S22 Ultra at colossal discounts with activation





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Phantom Black, S Pen Included, AT&T Activation with New Line or Account Required ($700 Discount with Upgrade) $800 off (67%) $399 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 6.8-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 108 + 10 + 10 + 12MP Quad Rear-Facing Camera System, 40MP Front-Facing Shooter, Phantom Black, S Pen Included, Upfront Verizon Activation Required $700 off (58%) $499 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy





With Black Friday right around the corner, you might be hoping to see Amazon knock that price point down even further with no strings attached, but until (or rather if ) that happens, Best Buy is ready to save you up to a whopping 800 bucks right now if you don't have a problem meeting a couple of special conditions.





Believe it or not, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Believe it or not, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Galaxy S22 Ultra with a stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen in tow can be yours for a measly $399.99 before Christmas with a new line of AT&T service or new account altogether.





Alternatively, you can upgrade your existing device and keep your current AT&T plan unchanged and get the phone for $499.99 with no other hoops to jump through. Or you can opt for upfront activation on Verizon with a new or existing plan and also cough up five Benjamins instead of a full $1,200.





To be perfectly clear, these are not what we'd normally call deals with no strings attached, forcing you to choose a specific carrier right off the bat and stick with that operator for a while. But you don't have to sign a lengthy contract with said carrier, which means that you should be able to unlock your ultra-affordable Galaxy S22 Ultra and take it elsewhere if you want after just 60 days of uninterrupted service.





You obviously don't need to trade anything in or port in a phone number from a different wireless service provider to score the aforementioned $700 or $800 discount, which makes this quite possibly one of the greatest early Black Friday 2023 offers available at the time of this writing from Best Buy.