Walmart slashes a massive $350 off the Galaxy S22 price tag, making it irresistible for bargain hunters
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re an avid Samsung fan on a budget, you’ve probably given up on getting a new device from the Galaxy S Series. Indeed, the most recent members of the Galaxy S23 family tend to be heavy on the pocket. Fortunately for you, however, going back a year and opting for an S22 model is more than affordable. Especially right now, as we found a jaw-dropping price cut on the 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 that awaits your attention at Walmart.
But it’s not just the display that’s gorgeous! You also get the decidedly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on deck. This one may not be the latest Qualcomm processor, but it still has plenty of horsepower to handle pretty much anything.
Add to that the stunning triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor that can shoot videos in 8K, and you get quite a lot of value for a phone that now costs just $500. Let’s not forget that the camera app has fantastic features like Nightography and Portrait modes.
If there’s any downside to this smartphone, it’s that it doesn’t boast a stellar battery life. Nevertheless, that’s to be expected since the capacity is smaller than on the Galaxy S21. Still, the 3,700mAh battery should last you a tad under seven hours and a half, which isn’t all that bad.
Typically costing as much as $849.99, this smartphone can now be yours for only $500 if you pull the trigger on this awesome offer! That’s right – the Galaxy S22 is currently available at $350 off its price tag, which lands it at the price of an upper mid-ranger. That’s an irresistible offer, so we suggest you take advantage immediately. Before long, available units may go out of stock right under your nose.
Although it was released last year, the handset is still among the best Samsung phones money can buy (especially at 41% off!) You get a decently powerful device with an absolutely gorgeous 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 422ppi, giving you all the sharpness you need. The refresh rate goes up to 120Hz for a buttery-smooth interaction.
But it’s not just the display that’s gorgeous! You also get the decidedly powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC on deck. This one may not be the latest Qualcomm processor, but it still has plenty of horsepower to handle pretty much anything.
Add to that the stunning triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor that can shoot videos in 8K, and you get quite a lot of value for a phone that now costs just $500. Let’s not forget that the camera app has fantastic features like Nightography and Portrait modes.
If there’s any downside to this smartphone, it’s that it doesn’t boast a stellar battery life. Nevertheless, that’s to be expected since the capacity is smaller than on the Galaxy S21. Still, the 3,700mAh battery should last you a tad under seven hours and a half, which isn’t all that bad.
Things that are NOT allowed: