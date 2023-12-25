Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
Can’t wait for the Galaxy S24 Series? Neither can we! But, while we’re waiting for the next Samsung flagship phone series to hit the shelves, we found a rather impressive discount on an older but still great option from the Galaxy S family – the Galaxy S22. This puppy was retailing at $350 off about a month ago at Walmart, but you can now get it with an even more gigantic discount!

At the time of writing this article, the old but gold Samsung phone sells at a jaw-dropping $400 off its price tag. In other words, you can get the 256GB Galaxy S22 for just $450, a deal you should absolutely go for if you’re on a limited budget. And if you don’t want to settle for a 2022-released phone, we suggest you stretch your budget a bit to get the Galaxy S23 FE. This one is currently available at 15% off on Amazon.

Get the 256GB Galaxy S22 and save $400 at Walmart

The old but gold Galaxy S22 can now be yours at an even lower price on Walmart. Right now, this smartphone retails at $400 off its price tag, making it a no-miss for bargain hunters. Given its beautiful display, Qualcomm Snapdragon performance, and great camera, it offers an absolute bang for your buck at that price.
$400 off (47%)
$450
$849 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy S23 FE (256GB): save 15% at Amazon

Alternatively, you can opt for the Galaxy S23 FE. This puppy wasn't released almost two years ago but a few months back, so it obviously gives you more contemporary features. The 256GB model is currently discounted by 15% too, allowing you to get it at a $100 cheaper price.
$100 off (15%)
Buy at Amazon


Granted, this device is no spring chicken, but it still provides incredible value for money. For just $450, you get your hands on a Galaxy device with a superb 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Delivering impressive performance, this puppy has none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC humming under the hood, so you know it’s capable of handling more demanding apps. With 8GB RAM, this phone can even run some games, but keep in mind the battery might drain rather quickly during extensive gaming sessions.

This phone is no disappointment on the camera front, either. It showcases a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. Some cool gimmicks include video recording at 8K and a dedicated camera mode for night photography. The primary snapper is complemented by a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, helping you capture the best of everything. On the front, you get 10MP selfie shooter.

Albeit its battery life isn’t all too impressive, the Galaxy S22 should still last you about a day of moderate use, which is reasonable. After all, the battery here has a capacity of 3,700mAh, so we can’t really expect stellar battery life anyway.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
iPhone 15 Pro Max edges out the Mate 60 Pro to become China's top-selling phone in October
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Analysts calling for strong Android sales are being thrown off track
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon rolls out huge discount on productivity behemoth Surface Pro 8
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Amazon cuts the Garmin Forerunner 945's price by a whopping 48% helping you regain your abs after Christmas
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
Pixel Video Boost tested: iPhone-level videos on Android - Google's best and worst "magic trick"'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless