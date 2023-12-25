Feel the festivity with this epic Galaxy S22 deal, now available at Walmart
Can’t wait for the Galaxy S24 Series? Neither can we! But, while we’re waiting for the next Samsung flagship phone series to hit the shelves, we found a rather impressive discount on an older but still great option from the Galaxy S family – the Galaxy S22. This puppy was retailing at $350 off about a month ago at Walmart, but you can now get it with an even more gigantic discount!
Delivering impressive performance, this puppy has none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC humming under the hood, so you know it’s capable of handling more demanding apps. With 8GB RAM, this phone can even run some games, but keep in mind the battery might drain rather quickly during extensive gaming sessions.
This phone is no disappointment on the camera front, either. It showcases a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. Some cool gimmicks include video recording at 8K and a dedicated camera mode for night photography. The primary snapper is complemented by a 10MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, helping you capture the best of everything. On the front, you get 10MP selfie shooter.
Albeit its battery life isn’t all too impressive, the Galaxy S22 should still last you about a day of moderate use, which is reasonable. After all, the battery here has a capacity of 3,700mAh, so we can’t really expect stellar battery life anyway.
At the time of writing this article, the old but gold Samsung phone sells at a jaw-dropping $400 off its price tag. In other words, you can get the 256GB Galaxy S22 for just $450, a deal you should absolutely go for if you’re on a limited budget. And if you don’t want to settle for a 2022-released phone, we suggest you stretch your budget a bit to get the Galaxy S23 FE. This one is currently available at 15% off on Amazon.
Granted, this device is no spring chicken, but it still provides incredible value for money. For just $450, you get your hands on a Galaxy device with a superb 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
