Discount makes budget rockstar Galaxy Tab A8 2022 too cheap to overlook





The Galaxy Tab A8 2022 is just enough tablet for a casual user who wants a secondary or tertiary device for stuff that's better suited to a screen bigger than what smartphones have.





It has a 10.5-inch screen so it's not uncomfortably large and is just the right size for reading, browsing the internet, and using social media apps.





Galaxy Tab A8 32GB 10.5 inches screen | Unisoc Tiger T618 | microSD slot | 7,040mAh battery | Headphone jack $80 off (35%) $149 99 $229 99 Buy at Amazon





It has the Unisoc Tiger T618 under the hood and despite being a relatively unknown chip, its actually provides good performance for the price. Not only does it handle all day-to-day tasks like a champ, but it's also fine for light gaming.





It even handles multitasking well without crumbling under the load. It also has a split-screen functionality, so you can occasionally use it for light productivity stuff too, though that's not what the slate is aimed for.





The slate has a microSD slot so you'll never have storage anxiety and it also has a headphone jack, which, believe it or not, is one of my favorite features on any modern device. It will be supported until at least 2026.





The 32GB Tab A8 retails for $229.99 but if you want to save money, you should get it today as Amazon has shaved $80 off its price. If you are on the fence about buying a new tablet and not exactly sure if you should spend on one but kind of also want one, the Tab A8 is surely the one to go for. It has all the basics and is truly worth every penny.

