Android Deals OnePlus

Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T for just $400 ($200 off) from Woot

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 15, 2020, 7:26 PM
Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T for just $400 ($200 off) from Woot
OnePlus' smartphones aren't called “flagship killers” for nothing. Just about all the company's top-tier handsets offer premium features you would only expect from a flagship for a fraction of the normal price.

The OnePlus 7T is no exception to the rule. Even though it's been released one year ago, it's capable of standing on its own both hardware- and software-wise. Granted, it lacks 5G support, the OnePlus 7T remains a solid choice for those who can't afford to pay $1000 for a flagship smartphone.

Thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor and a large amount of memory (8/128GB, 8/256GB), the OnePlus 7T is unlikely to be inferior to any other top-tier handset released this year. Not to mention that the phone will certainly be updated to Android 11 in the coming months.

The cherry on the cake is an extremely affordable price. These days you can buy an OnePlus 7T for just $600, which is a great price considering its specs. However, Woot is making the phone even more appealing by offering a $200 discount today only.

The only downside is that the phone will only work on GSM networks, so if you plan to use it on Sprint or Verizon, you're out of luck.

Related phones

7T
OnePlus 7T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
$450 $787
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

