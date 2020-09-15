Grab an unlocked OnePlus 7T for just $400 ($200 off) from Woot
Thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor and a large amount of memory (8/128GB, 8/256GB), the OnePlus 7T is unlikely to be inferior to any other top-tier handset released this year. Not to mention that the phone will certainly be updated to Android 11 in the coming months.
The cherry on the cake is an extremely affordable price. These days you can buy an OnePlus 7T for just $600, which is a great price considering its specs. However, Woot is making the phone even more appealing by offering a $200 discount today only.
The only downside is that the phone will only work on GSM networks, so if you plan to use it on Sprint or Verizon, you're out of luck.