Apple has one move that could make you want its phones even more

An opportunity for Apple





Apple Intelligence

The vast majority, or over 47% of the respondents, say they use chatbots all the time. In fact, for those people, chatting with AI is a daily habit. Another 20% of the respondents are using chatbots often in their work, and close to 14% say that they use chatbots only for fun. All in all, that’s about 80% of the respondents who have chatbots in their lives.There’s a disparity between what sort of AI people apparently use and what smartphone companies offer with their devices. Currently,is mostly a glorified spellchecker and an enhancement to features that have existed for years. Live Translation, Photos' Clean Up tool, and Visual Intelligence are nothing new.Chatbots, on the other hand, are still a relatively new development and still feel fresh. If Apple integrates a Gemini-powered chatbot deeply into iOS, giving it access to everything on your device, that could be an entirely new way to interact with your iPhone. Considering how many people are already into chatbots, the idea of chatting with your settings, emails, and texts could be a winner.