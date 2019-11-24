Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Amazon has dozens of popular Anker accessories on sale at big discounts for Cyber Monday and beyond

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 2:00 AM
Amazon has dozens of popular Anker accessories on sale at big discounts for Cyber Monday and beyond
Anker is unsurprisingly at it again, extending the Black Friday frenzy by renewing and improving many popular deals offered in the recent past for limited periods of 24, 48, or 72 hours on high-quality chargers, cables, and other accessories that are hardly expensive to begin with.

This time around, bargain hunters have a full 7 days to stock up on stocking stuffers ahead of Christmas, with Cyber Monday Week discounts of up to 45 percent available on wireless chargers and power banks compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets, as well as charging cables made exclusively for "iDevice" use. Perhaps the most attractive products on sale right now on Amazon are the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand and PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad, even though their wireless charging speeds are not exactly unrivaled.

As the two names suggest, these bad boys can merely juice up your phone at a modest rate of 5 watts, nonetheless promising to do their job 10 percent faster than "other 5W wireless chargers" thanks to "highly efficient components and an advanced chipset." Even if you won't find that to be true in real life or you won't find the difference very significant, you'll most definitely find the PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand and PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad irresistibly priced after cuts of nearly $10 and $8 respectively, equating to around 45 percent off their MSRPs.

If instead you're looking for a reliable and affordable backup cord for your new or old iPhone, Anker naturally has your back with no less than four different color variants of its standard 6-foot Powerline II Lightning option, a single 3-foot hue, and two USB-C to Lightning flavors measuring 6 feet. We probably don't have to tell you the latter two options are ideal for fast charging in combination with a USB-C Power Delivery brick, going for up to 5 bucks less than usual, while the other cables are perfect if you're on a super-tight budget or if you own an iPhone model without rapid charging support, scoring discounts of anywhere between 15 and 38 percent.

But wait, there's more. From today, December 2, and through December 8, you can also score Anker's handy PowerCore portable chargers at anywhere between 16 and 35 percent off their list prices in 5000, 10000, 13000, 15000, and 20000mAh sizes perfect for any budget, type of traveler, and of course, mobile device.

Finally, Anker's extended Cyber Monday deals also include a little something, something for cash-strapped wireless audio enthusiasts. The Soundcore Spirit sports earbuds are pretty much irresistible at a discount of almost 40 percent, and the same goes for the Soundcore Space NC noise canceling headphones or an aptly named Premium Stereo Portable Bluetooth speaker. Meanwhile, the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro true wireless earbuds aren't exactly dirt cheap, but for a limited time, you can save a substantial 40 bucks on them.

