Amazon is selling some of Anker's best chargers and cables at huge discounts ahead of Black Friday
Marked down by $14, the Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux is not a whole lot cheaper than its much bigger brother, but that's because it can juice up your modern iPhone or Android handset significantly faster thanks to a USB-C port supporting 18W Power Delivery technology.
Moving on to a slightly different category of charging accessories, we find the Anker PowerWave Base Pad selling at a 30 percent discount with wireless support for iOS and Android devices and speeds capping off at only 10 watts. The same goes for a PowerWave Pad and Stand combo available for $11 less than usual if you need something to leave at home and something to use at the office (or just two solutions for simultaneous charging of two phones).
As far as cables are concerned, Amazon and Anker are running three attractive deals at the moment, offering a USB C to Lightning cord with Power Delivery support for recent iPhones at 32 percent off list, as well as a Lightning two-pack and a USB-C to USB 3.0 3-pack at 30 percent off each.
Meanwhile, the incredibly popular and amazingly versatile Anker PowerPort Cube with 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports is on sale today only at $9 off (equating to a 31 percent markdown), a USB-C car charger with 18W Power Delivery capabilities can be purchased for $6 less than usual, and finally, a good old fashioned wall charger with a foldable and ultra-compact design, as well as insanely fast 60W output, goes for 30 percent off its list price, saving you a cool $16.50 all by itself.
