AT&T no longer selling Warner Bros. Interactive after fan outcry
More importantly, Warner Bros. Interactive and its studios are responsible for amazing games like Mortal Kombat, Batman: Arkham Asylum, and Batman: Arkham City. In a press release published over the weekend, Warner Media somewhat confirms that Warner Bros. Interactive is no longer up for sale:
Warner Bros. Interactive remains part of the Studios and Networks group, along with our Global Brands and Franchises team including DC led by Pam Lifford, and our Kids, Young Adults, and Classics business led by Tom Ascheim, all focused on engaging fans with our brands and franchises through games and other interactive experiences.
The news comes soon after Rocksteady Games announced its upcoming title in the DC universe – Suicide Squad, which will be fully revealed on August 22 during the DC FanDome event.