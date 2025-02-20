Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The iPhone 16e just got official with a surprise twist: what was earlier expected to be the iPhone SE 4 is now a part of the iPhone 16 series. The phone comes with the latest-and-greatest chip by Apple, the A18, which is currently in the iPhone 16, and a modern aesthetic that its predecessor (unofficially the iPhone SE 3) couldn't boast about.

The design is now more like modern iPhones, and with great internals, the iPhone 16e is shaping up to be a great contender for the best mid-range phone.

Unfortunately though for those of you who were looking for some iPhone 16-inspired colorful options, you're out of luck. The iPhone 16e is only available in conservative colors: Black and White. But the simplicity matches it quite well, in fact, as it's somewhat of an 'entry-level' iPhone.

iPhone 16e colors: all the official hues


Apple decided to release the iPhone 16e in just two colors, pretty standard in themselves: Black and White.

iPhone 16e in White



The white for the iPhone 16e isn't the general Starlight color, which has some warmer hues. It's a pretty traditional white color with cool undertones, looking clean and polished on the phone. The frame is painted in a light silver hue, elegantly complementing the white back. We also have Apple's logo on the back in a light silver shade.

This iPhone 16e color is ideal if you need something fresh and bright, or if you're bored with black tech. It looks minimalistic and simple.

iPhone 16e in Black



The other conservative color option for the iPhone 16e is Black. The black color is not your usual Space Grey, which is more like dark grey. This one seems deep enough, ideal for people who mean business. The seamless look is complemented by a matching frame and Apple logo on the back. It also looks great with the single camera lens on the back, offering a united look.

iPhone 16e colors are simple, but still look really good


I'm a huge color fan and would have loved a couple more color options for the new mid-range champion, but I can understand the decision to keep things simple with the iPhone 16e. It's positioned more like a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 16 and in a sense, like a simpler iPhone without all the expensive bells and whistles, but with all you'd probably really need in a phone.

So, it makes sense it has only two options for colors to choose from. After all, Apple has released new silicone cases for the iPhone 16e if you wish to shake things up with some colors anyway.
