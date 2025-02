iPhone 16

iPhone 16e colors: all the official hues

iPhone 16e in White









iPhone 16e in Black









iPhone 16e colors are simple, but still look really good

The iPhone 16e just got official with a surprise twist: what was earlier expected to be the iPhone SE 4 is now a part of the iPhone 16 series. The phone comes with the latest-and-greatest chip by Apple , the A18, which is currently in the, and a modern aesthetic that its predecessor (unofficially the iPhone SE 3 ) couldn't boast about.The design is now more like modern iPhones, and with great internals, theis shaping up to be a great contender for the best mid-range phone Unfortunately though for those of you who were looking for some-inspired colorful options, you're out of luck. Theis only available in conservative colors: Black and White. But the simplicity matches it quite well, in fact, as it's somewhat of an 'entry-level' iPhone.Apple decided to release thein just two colors, pretty standard in themselves: Black and White.The white for theisn't the general Starlight color, which has some warmer hues. It's a pretty traditional white color with cool undertones, looking clean and polished on the phone. The frame is painted in a light silver hue, elegantly complementing the white back. We also have Apple's logo on the back in a light silver shade.Thiscolor is ideal if you need something fresh and bright, or if you're bored with black tech. It looks minimalistic and simple.The other conservative color option for theis Black. The black color is not your usual Space Grey, which is more like dark grey. This one seems deep enough, ideal for people who mean business. The seamless look is complemented by a matching frame and Apple logo on the back. It also looks great with the single camera lens on the back, offering a united look.I'm a huge color fan and would have loved a couple more color options for the new mid-range champion, but I can understand the decision to keep things simple with the. It's positioned more like a cheaper alternative to theand in a sense, like a simpler iPhone without all the expensive bells and whistles, but with all you'd probably really need in a phone.So, it makes sense it has only two options for colors to choose from. After all, Apple has released new silicone cases for theif you wish to shake things up with some colors anyway.