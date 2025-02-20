iPhone 16e battery and charging: Specs and upgrades

iPhone 16e , suggesting it achieves the best battery life among all 6.1-inch iPhones released so far. Awesomely promising! Apple's new iPhone 16e is here, and one of the more exciting things about the newest Apple iPhone is its potentially awesome battery life. In fact, Apple puts a lot of emphasis on the endurance of the, suggesting it achieves the best battery life among all 6.1-inch iPhones released so far. Awesomely promising!





iPhone 16e . Indeed, one of the primary downsides of the previous iPhone SE was its poor battery life, which was the obvious downside of its super compact and honestly dated iPhone 6-esque design language. Thankfully, battery life is shaping up to be an essential cornerstone of the





iPhone 16e houses a large battery and a more efficient chip on board, the fast Apple A18 Pro, which also ticks inside the regular Thanks to the larger design, thehouses a large battery and a more efficient chip on board, the fast Apple A18 Pro, which also ticks inside the regular iPhone 16 range.





In terms of charging, Apple has kept things mostly predictable. We get a USB-C port at the bottom, as well as 20W wired charging, but fairly slow 7.5W Qi wireless charging. What's more disappointing here, however, is the lack of MagSafe support on the iPhone 16e . You will most certainly have to get a case with MagSafe magnets to be able to use any MagSafe accessories.

iPhone16e battery upgrades





Larger body comes with a larger battery





iPhone 16e largely adopts the same design language as the For the most part, thelargely adopts the same design language as the iPhone 14 . This also means it has scored either the same or slightly larger battery capacity, so 3,279mAh at the minium, but possibly larger. This is a pretty decent 60% increase in comparison with, say, the latest iPhone SE (2022) , which had a tiny 2,018mAh battery. As usual, a larger battery means better battery life.





OLED display





Another upgrade that has surely affected the battery life positively is the transition from an LCD to an OLED display . OLED's are generally considered more power-efficient because they don't require a backlight, meaning black pixels use no power at all. This means that unless you're viewing an all-white image at 100% brightness, an OLED will largely be more efficient than an LCD screen.





A18 Pro chipset





The iPhone 16e comes with the latest and greatest Apple A18 Pro chipset. The second-gen 3nm chip is extremely fast, and therefore, extremely efficient, which surely contributes to the potentially great battery life. The iPhone 16 generation typically enjoys some pretty decent battery life across the board, so our expectations are fairly high about the iPhone 16e 's endurance.



New 5G modem





Another piece of the battery life puzzle is the 5G modem, which is entirely new on the iPhone 16e . The Apple C1 modem is the company's first custom modem, which could potentially deliver better efficiency in comparison with the modems on other iPhones, which were all Qualcomm-made.









Does the iPhone 16e have good battery life?





Yes. Apple claims an official figure of 26 hours of video playback, which is a great figure. That's better than any other 6.1-inch iPhone, and is actually very close to the Plus-sized iPhone varieties, which is spectacular.









As evident from the table above, the iPhone 16e has better battery life than any recent 6.1-inch iPhone. It even matches the battery life of the all iPhone Plus devices except for the last one, which is quite encouraging.





How much battery will the iPhone 16e have?





We don't have the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 16e yet. That's because Apple doesn't share battery capacities; we normally have to wait for device teardowns to have an exact battery size.





Still, we expect a battery with at least 3,279mAh in size or more.





Will the iPhone 16e have wireless charging?

Yes, the iPhone 16e has wireless charging, but it's pretty slow at 7.5W. That's twice as slow as regular iPhone MagSafe wireless charging, which is rated at 15W (or even 25W on the iPhone 16 range).



And here's the kicker––the iPhone 16e doesn't support MagSafe, so you can't use any of your existing MagSafe accessories with it.





How fast will the iPhone 16e charge?

The iPhone 16e arrives with 20W wired charging. Apple promises 50% charge in 30 minutes. A full charge will probably take at least 90 minutes, but possibly longer.

When it comes to wireless charging, we expect the iPhone 16e to be terribly slow. It comes with 7.5W Qi charging, so topping the battery wirelessly will take a pretty long time.

As a comparison, the iPhone SE (2022) charged its 2,018mAh battery in four hours via wireless charging, which doesn't really inspire us about the potential iPhone 16e wireless charging speed.



Will the iPhone 16e have reverse-wireless charging?

No iPhone has reverse wireless charging capabilities, the iPhone 16e included.

