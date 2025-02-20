Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

iPhone 16e battery and charging: Specs and upgrades

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 16e
Apple's new iPhone 16e is here, and one of the more exciting things about the newest Apple iPhone is its potentially awesome battery life. In fact, Apple puts a lot of emphasis on the endurance of the iPhone 16e, suggesting it achieves the best battery life among all 6.1-inch iPhones released so far. Awesomely promising! 

Indeed, one of the primary downsides of the previous iPhone SE was its poor battery life, which was the obvious downside of its super compact and honestly dated iPhone 6-esque design language. Thankfully, battery life is shaping up to be an essential cornerstone of the iPhone 16e

Thanks to the larger design, the iPhone 16e houses a large battery and a more efficient chip on board, the fast Apple A18 Pro, which also ticks inside the regular iPhone 16 range. 

In terms of charging, Apple has kept things mostly predictable. We get a USB-C port at the bottom, as well as 20W wired charging, but fairly slow 7.5W Qi wireless charging. What's more disappointing here, however, is the lack of MagSafe support on the iPhone 16e. You will most certainly have to get a case with MagSafe magnets to be able to use any MagSafe accessories. 

iPhone16e battery upgrades


Larger body comes with a larger battery


For the most part, the iPhone 16e largely adopts the same design language as the iPhone 14. This also means it has scored either the same or slightly larger battery capacity, so 3,279mAh at the minium, but possibly larger. This is a pretty decent 60% increase in comparison with, say, the latest iPhone SE (2022), which had a tiny 2,018mAh battery. As usual, a larger battery means better battery life.

OLED display


Another upgrade that has surely affected the battery life positively is the transition from an LCD to an OLED display. OLED's are generally considered more power-efficient because they don't require a backlight, meaning black pixels use no power at all. This means that unless you're viewing an all-white image at 100% brightness, an OLED will largely be more efficient than an LCD screen. 

A18 Pro chipset


The iPhone 16e comes with the latest and greatest Apple A18 Pro chipset. The second-gen 3nm chip is extremely fast, and therefore, extremely efficient, which surely contributes to the potentially great battery life. The iPhone 16 generation typically enjoys some pretty decent battery life across the board, so our expectations are fairly high about the iPhone 16e's endurance. 

Recommended Stories

New 5G modem


Another piece of the battery life puzzle is the 5G modem, which is entirely new on the iPhone 16e. The Apple C1 modem is the company's first custom modem, which could potentially deliver better efficiency in comparison with the modems on other iPhones, which were all Qualcomm-made. 


Does the iPhone 16e have good battery life?


Yes. Apple claims an official figure of 26 hours of video playback, which is a great figure. That's better than any other 6.1-inch iPhone, and is actually very close to the Plus-sized iPhone varieties, which is spectacular.

DeviceOfficial battery life figure
iPhone 16eUp to 26 hours of video playback
iPhone 16Up to 22 hours of video playback
iPhone 16 PlusUp to 27 hours of video playback
iPhone 15 PlusUp to 26 hours of video playback
iPhone 14 PlusUp to 26 hours of video playback
iPhone 15Up to 20 hours of video playback
iPhone 14Up to 20 hours of video playback
iPhone 13Up to 19 hours of video playback
iPhone 12Up to 17 hours of video playback

As evident from the table above, the iPhone 16e has better battery life than any recent 6.1-inch iPhone. It even matches the battery life of the all iPhone Plus devices except for the last one, which is quite encouraging.

How much battery will the iPhone 16e have?


We don't have the exact battery capacity of the iPhone 16e yet. That's because Apple doesn't share battery capacities; we normally have to wait for device teardowns to have an exact battery size. 

Still, we expect a battery with at least 3,279mAh in size or more. 

Will the iPhone 16e have wireless charging?


Yes, the iPhone 16e has wireless charging, but it's pretty slow at 7.5W. That's twice as slow as regular iPhone MagSafe wireless charging, which is rated at 15W (or even 25W on the iPhone 16 range).

And here's the kicker––the iPhone 16e doesn't support MagSafe, so you can't use any of your existing MagSafe accessories with it.

How fast will the iPhone 16e charge?


The iPhone 16e arrives with 20W wired charging. Apple promises 50% charge in 30 minutes. A full charge will probably take at least 90 minutes, but possibly longer. 

When it comes to wireless charging, we expect the iPhone 16e to be terribly slow. It comes with 7.5W Qi charging, so topping the battery wirelessly will take a pretty long time.

As a comparison, the iPhone SE (2022) charged its 2,018mAh battery in four hours via wireless charging, which doesn't really inspire us about the potential iPhone 16e wireless charging speed. 

Will the iPhone 16e have reverse-wireless charging?


No iPhone has reverse wireless charging capabilities, the iPhone 16e included. 

What charger will the iPhone 16e use?


The best charger for the iPhone 16e will be any charger that has at least 20W of power output. Apple makes its own 20W charger, so that would be the safest choice, even though you can always go for a trusted third-party option that has good reputation.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.jpg
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

OnePlus is developing the biggest battery in the smartphone industry
OnePlus is developing the biggest battery in the smartphone industry
10:09: Did you know why Tim Cook's Apple Watch always shows the same time?
10:09: Did you know why Tim Cook's Apple Watch always shows the same time?
iPhone 16e camera: New cameras and Apple Intelligence features
iPhone 16e camera: New cameras and Apple Intelligence features
With the iPhone 17 series, is Apple making the iPhone Pro… pointless?
With the iPhone 17 series, is Apple making the iPhone Pro… pointless?
Australian kids who should be banned from these apps access them with this simple trick
Australian kids who should be banned from these apps access them with this simple trick
There's never been a better time to have multiple lines on AT&T
There's never been a better time to have multiple lines on AT&T
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless