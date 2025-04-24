Apple’s little sidegrade will save it billions of Dollars

This year, Apple is expected to save approximately $220 million on modem costs through the use of its in-house C1 modem in the iPhone 16e. If Apple were to apply its proprietary modem across all iPhone models, the total savings could reach up to $2 billion.

iPhone 16e

There are two major reasons why Apple has been trying to make a cellular modem of its own for so many years. Firstly the company wants to be able to control even more of the supply chain and better understand the hardware that goes into its devices. Ever since the Mac and MacBook have switched to Apple silicon they have become formidable competitors to non-Apple alternatives.Secondly Apple wants to stop paying Qualcomm fees that it deems to be too high. The iPhone has historically used Qualcomm’s modems and Apple has wanted to change that but it kept running into problems when designing replacements. That persistence finally paid off with the C1 cellular modem that made its debut this year inside the