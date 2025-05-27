Report reveals whether Qualcomm's Snapdragon 5G modems are faster than Apple's new homegrown C1





Many criticized the above test, which showed the C1 modem to be 40% faster than Qualcomm's modem chip. Some noted that the results might have been influenced by the location of the test, which was in Toronto, Canada. There are 5G towers all over the city and some complained that in another location where 5G towers are harder to come by, the results might have been reversed.





The report from Cellular Insights included some faint praise for the C1 modem chip stating that Apple's 5G modem showed adequate performance under optimal conditions. But the report went on to say that the C1 falls short in "the very scenarios where next-generation modems are expected to excel.







The data showed that two similarly priced Android phones using Qualcomm components downloaded data up to 35% faster than Apple's C1 and up to 91% faster when measuring upload speeds. The Qualcomm 5G modems showed faster comparisons with the C1 when the networks used were busy or the phones were moved farther away from the cell towers. Cellular Insight's report also said that the C1-equipped iPhone 16e became "noticeably hot to touch and exhibited aggressive screen dimming within just two-minute test intervals."









One difference between Apple and Qualcomm's 5G modems is that the C1 does not support high-band millimeter wave signals which deliver the fastest 5G download and upload speeds. However, because they don't travel far, and aren't deployed in many locations, 5G mmWave signals are hard to find and U.S. carriers tend to use mid-band airwaves for the majority of their 5G connections. Apple plans to add mmWave support with its C2 modem which is expected to debut in 2026's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.





Apple eventually plans to use its homegrown 5G modem chip on all iPhone models which will take a chunk out of Qualcomm's revenues. Approximately 20% of the company's revenue came from Apple so based on last year's nearly $40 billion gross, Qualcomm could be on the verge of seeing $8 billion disappear from its top line. The company already has told investors to expect to see its revenue from the sale of modems to Apple drop to $0 but also said that it will move into other lines of business to recoup the loss in sales.

