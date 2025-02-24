Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

iPhone 16e camera: New cameras and Apple Intelligence features

Apple has a new affordable iPhone in its portfolio, the iPhone 16e, which condenses the essentials of the iPhone 16 series but is awkwardly positioned and not as affordable as previous iPhone SE phones. 

One thing that the new iPhone 16e and its spiritual predecessor, the iPhone SE (2022) have in common is the single camera at the rear. 

The newest entry-level iPhone 16e adopts a 48MP Fusion camera, which sounds like a dependable, but somewhat limited setup that lacks the broader versatility a dual-camera normally brings around. At the same time, we get a 12MP FaceTime camera. 

iPhone 16e camera upgrades


New main camera with much higher resolution


The iPhone 16e comes with a 48-megapixel camera, similar to the main cameras of the iPhone 15 and 16. However, unlike those models, the iPhone 16e lacks a dedicated ultrawide camera, limiting its overall utility. 

Still, the camera in question is a Fusion one. This means it can use in-sensor cropping to achieve a 2X optical-grade zoom, emulating a 2X telephoto lens with lossless optical quality. Having this feature on board is great, as it maximizes the utility of the otherwise spartan camera setup. 

The rest of the camera specs are summarized in a table below:

Camera specsiPhone 16e
Rear camera resolution48MP F1.6
Available resolution modes24MP / 48MP
Focal length26mm
StabilizationOIS
Other camera featuresPhotonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5
Video recording4K@24, 25, 30, 60fps
Front camera12MP F1.9

Here are the official camera samples provided by Apple.


Of course, we can't wait to put the iPhone 16e through the paces of our camera test. 

New front camera


The iPhone 16e comes with a fairly standard 12MP FaceTime camera at the front, a welcome upgrade from the outdated 7MP camera on the older iPhone SE (2022). Having a 12MP front camera for FaceTime calls and selfie photos is the sanitary minimum these days. 

Apple Intelligence features


The iPhone 16e comes with the full roster of Apple Intelligence features courtesy of the Apple A18 Pro chipset on board. That is the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 series, which means we get feature parity with the iPhone 16 lineup. Yes, even the Visual Intelligence feature is supported on the iPhone 16e despite the lack of a Camera Control button: Apple has enabled the Action Button to be able to replicate the feature. 

Recommended Stories
The Apple Intelligence camera-related features also include:

  • Visual Intelligence, which allows the camera to analyze and identify objects, and then to provide information about them (much like Google Lense).
  • The Clean Up Tool, which removes unwanted objects and distractions from images.
  • Smarter Memory Movies—this feature already existed in iOS, but now you can type a description of what you want, like "A fun summer vacation movie with beach photos and happy moments," and the AI will select media that matches your description. It also adds effects and music that hopefully matches what you're looking for.
  • Enhanced Photo Search—a supposedly more accurate search function in your gallery.

How many cameras does the iPhone 16e have?


The iPhone 16e has two cameras, one at the back and one at the front. However, we get two zoom ranges for the rear camera: 1X and 2X. It can also take 4K videos at 30 and 60fps. 

iPhone 16e: How many megapixels does its camera have?


The iPhone 16e has scored upgrades in comparison with the iPhone SE (2022):
  • Main (wide) — 48 MP (vs. 12 MP on SE 3)
  • Front — 12 MP (vs. 7 MP on SE 3)

iPhone 16e camera summary


The iPhone 16e has scored many camera upgrades over the iPhone SE (2022), but it still feels a bit lackluster when compared with other devices in the same category. 

For one, the use of a single rear camera is the most Apple way of cutting corners, as even significantly more affordable rivals have dual and even triple cameras, bringing more versatility. 

Let's not also forget that the iPhone 16e has the Galaxy A36 and A56 to compete with, as well as other phones like the upcoming Pixel 9a, all of which have an additional ultra-wide camera. 

No matter the case, the new iPhone 16e is shaping up to be the most monumental leap in the "affordable" series, and probably a sign that Apple is getting serious about the mid-range phone market.
