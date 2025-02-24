iPhone 16e camera: New cameras and Apple Intelligence features

The newest entry-level iPhone 16e adopts a 48MP Fusion camera, which sounds like a dependable, but somewhat limited setup that lacks the broader versatility a dual-camera normally brings around. At the same time, we get a 12MP FaceTime camera.

The latest budget-friendly iPhone model, the iPhone 16e, is here! You can pre-order a unit at the Apple Store for up to $630 off with eligible device trade-ins. Open sales begin on February 28.





iPhone 16e comes with a 48-megapixel camera, similar to the main cameras of the iPhone 15 and 16. However, unlike those models, the iPhone 16e lacks a dedicated ultrawide camera, limiting its overall utility.





Still, the camera in question is a Fusion one. This means it can use in-sensor cropping to achieve a 2X optical-grade zoom, emulating a 2X telephoto lens with lossless optical quality. Having this feature on board is great, as it maximizes the utility of the otherwise spartan camera setup.

The rest of the camera specs are summarized in a table below:







Here are the official camera samples provided by Apple.



Of course, we can't wait to put the iPhone 16e through the paces of our camera test.





New front camera





The iPhone 16e comes with a fairly standard 12MP FaceTime camera at the front, a welcome upgrade from the outdated 7MP camera on the older iPhone SE (2022) . Having a 12MP front camera for FaceTime calls and selfie photos is the sanitary minimum these days.





Apple Intelligence features





iPhone 16e comes with the full roster of iPhone 16 series, which means we get feature parity with the iPhone 16 lineup. Yes, even the Visual Intelligence feature is supported on the iPhone 16e despite the lack of a Camera Control button: Apple has enabled the Action Button to be able to replicate the feature. Thecomes with the full roster of Apple Intelligence features courtesy of the Apple A18 Pro chipset on board. That is the same processor that powers theseries, which means we get feature parity with thelineup. Yes, even the Visual Intelligence feature is supported on thedespite the lack of a Camera Control button: Apple has enabled the Action Button to be able to replicate the feature.



Apple Intelligence camera-related features also include:



Visual Intelligence, which allows the camera to analyze and identify objects, and then to provide information about them (much like Google Lense).

The Clean Up Tool, which removes unwanted objects and distractions from images.

Smarter Memory Movies—this feature already existed in iOS, but now you can type a description of what you want, like "A fun summer vacation movie with beach photos and happy moments," and the AI will select media that matches your description. It also adds effects and music that hopefully matches what you're looking for.

Enhanced Photo Search—a supposedly more accurate search function in your gallery. Thecamera-related features also include:





How many cameras does the iPhone 16e have?





The iPhone 16e has two cameras, one at the back and one at the front. However, we get two zoom ranges for the rear camera: 1X and 2X. It can also take 4K videos at 30 and 60fps.





iPhone 16e: How many megapixels does its camera have?





The iPhone 16e has scored upgrades in comparison with the iPhone SE (2022) :



Main (wide) — 48 MP (vs. 12 MP on SE 3)

Front — 12 MP (vs. 7 MP on SE 3)





iPhone 16e camera summary





The iPhone 16e has scored many camera upgrades over the iPhone SE (2022) , but it still feels a bit lackluster when compared with other devices in the same category.





For one, the use of a single rear camera is the most Apple way of cutting corners, as even significantly more affordable rivals have dual and even triple cameras, bringing more versatility.