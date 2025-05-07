Google Maps rolls out new feature to save iPhone users some precious time

Google Maps has a new feature that can save iPhone users time. Imagine taking a screenshot that includes the name of a place you're interested in driving to. Right now, you would have to head to the Photo app, look at the screenshot, memorize the name of the place, reopen Google Maps, and enter the location. With the new feature, Google Maps will be able to scan the screenshot and save the names of places to a list that users can easily open.









This feature is made for those who find places to go to on social media sites or websites. You need to make sure that your phone is running the latest version of the Google Maps app and open the app on your iPhone. Then, tap on the "You" tab at the bottom of the screen. "Screenshots" will appear on the screen as a new private list, and you'll be able to view a demo tutorial. We first told you about this feature late last month when Google announced it, and it is now rolling out on Google Maps for iOS.









When you take a screenshot that includes location information like names and addresses, Google will detect this information and pull up the Maps listing for it. Identified locations will be highlighted, and you'll have the option to "Save" or "Don't Save" these places. They will appear on your "Screenshots" list, and they can be added to other collections.





If you tap "Allow access to all photos," auto-scan will automatically find new screenshots with locations and place them in a carousel for you to review. Or you can manually go through your photo gallery and import images for review. A large button allowing you to turn on/off autoscan can be found under the screenshots carousel.



