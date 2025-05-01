Apple sends a serious warning to iPhone users in 100 countries

Apple is warning iPhone users in 100 countries that their handsets might be carrying spyware . Apple says that the alert is a serious matter and implies that the spyware is the infamous Pegasus developed by Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group. The latter sells the spyware to governments allowing them to spy on and steal personal data kept on iPhone units owned by journalists, political rivals, lawyers, and others.





The cat-and-mouse game between Apple and the NSO Group continues. In 2021, Apple created threat notifications created to alert iPhone users attacked by state-sponsored attackers. These attackers go after a smaller group of targets, both individuals and devices. As a result, it becomes harder to discover such attacks and protect the potential victims. Those considered potential victims by Apple receive an iMessage, and an email, and are notified on the Apple ID website.









Yesterday I got a verified threat notification from Apple stating they detected a mercenary spyware attack against my iPhone.



We’re talking spyware like Pegasus.



All I know for sure right now is that someone is trying to intimidate me.



As of yesterday, a published report notes that two iPhone users have come forward to say that they have received an alert from Apple. One is Ciro Pellegrino, an Italian journalist who writes for Fanpage.it. Pellegrino wrote that he received an email and a text message from Apple telling him him that his iPhone was infected with spyware. Pellegrino said in his article that Apple revealed that the notification was sent to users in 100 countries.

The second recipient of this warning to tell the public about receiving Apple's notification is Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Eva is a Dutch right-wing activist who posted about the warning she received on X . A screenshot from a video that Eva posted on X claimed to show the alert she received from Apple. The alert is a frightening read and says, "Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously."



In her tweet, Vlaardingerbroek wrote, "Yesterday I got a verified threat notification from Apple stating they detected a mercenary spyware attack against my iPhone. We’re talking spyware like Pegasus. All I know for sure right now is that someone is trying to intimidate me. I have a message for them: It won’t work."





Apple recommends that those who receive this alert enable Lockdown Mode by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode. Apple states that the feature turns on in seconds and "offers the strongest protection for users like you who are individually targeted by the most sophisticated digital threats."





