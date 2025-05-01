Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple sends a serious warning to iPhone users in 100 countries

Apple is warning iPhone users in 100 countries that their handsets might be carrying spyware. Apple says that the alert is a serious matter and implies that the spyware is the infamous Pegasus developed by Israeli cyber-arms company NSO Group. The latter sells the spyware to governments allowing them to spy on and steal personal data kept on iPhone units owned by journalists, political rivals, lawyers, and others.

The cat-and-mouse game between Apple and the NSO Group continues. In 2021, Apple created threat notifications created to alert iPhone users attacked by state-sponsored attackers. These attackers go after a smaller group of targets, both individuals and devices. As a result, it becomes harder to discover such attacks and protect the potential victims. Those considered potential victims by Apple receive an iMessage, and an email, and are notified on the Apple ID website.

As of yesterday, a published report notes that two iPhone users have come forward to say that they have received an alert from Apple. One is Ciro Pellegrino, an Italian journalist who writes for Fanpage.it. Pellegrino wrote that he received an email and a text message from Apple telling him him that his iPhone was infected with spyware. Pellegrino said in his article that Apple revealed that the notification was sent to users in 100 countries.


The second recipient of this warning to tell the public about receiving Apple's notification is Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Eva is a Dutch right-wing activist who posted about the warning she received on X. A screenshot from a video that Eva posted on X claimed to show the alert she received from Apple. The alert is a frightening read and says, "Apple detected a targeted mercenary spyware attack against your iPhone. This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it’s never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning — please take it seriously."

In her tweet, Vlaardingerbroek wrote, "Yesterday I got a verified threat notification from Apple stating they detected a mercenary spyware attack against my iPhone. We’re talking spyware like Pegasus. All I know for sure right now is that someone is trying to intimidate me. I have a message for them: It won’t work."

Apple recommends that those who receive this alert enable Lockdown Mode by going to Settings > Privacy & Security > Lockdown Mode. Apple states that the feature turns on in seconds and "offers the strongest protection for users like you who are individually targeted by the most sophisticated digital threats."

"Mercenary spyware attackers are often persistent and will likely also try to target you through other channels, devices, and accounts not associated with Apple. Experts can provide the best advice for your specific circumstance, but if you are unable to reach an expert, as an additional precaution, change your passwords for any sensitive websites and services that you have accessed from your iPhone. If these attacks were successful in compromising your iPhone, they may have stolen your credentials for other services."
  -Apple

You should also update your iPhone to the latest stable release (iOS 18.4.1) by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Update all Apple devices you own to the latest software and enable Lockdown Mode on each of those devices. Update your messaging and cloud apps to the latest version available.
