Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
These premium earbuds are once again in the spotlight thanks to Amazon's latest discount.
Prime Day knocked the Pixel Buds Pro 2 down to their best price, but let's face it: that 30% markdown may not return any time soon. If you missed out this July 8-11 but still want a tempting discount, consider Amazon's latest deal on the Hazel model.
Right now, you can get this particular color for 19% off — a promo rival merchants like Best Buy and Walmart don't match. Since it's limited to just one option, however, we can't tell how long the sale will last. So, if you're looking to save the most, don't wait too long.
Beyond the stellar design, you get top-tier sound quality. Out of the box, the audio is balanced, with sparkly highs and well-tuned mids. There's no overwhelming bass, either, which is always a nice bonus. Still, if you're a bass lover, you can choose from multiple EQ presets to match your taste.
Factor in the long battery life of up to eight hours per charge with ANC on, and you get a well-rounded pair of earbuds you should definitely have on your radar. Granted, they were a no-brainer during Prime Day, but they're still attractive at 19% off. Get yours in Hazel and save $44 with this Amazon sale.
A solid upgrade over the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro, these wireless earbuds offer the whole package. To begin with, they have a compact design that fits comfortably and doesn’t cause ear fatigue. Plus, they support two wearing modes to suit more users.
So far, so good. But how do they handle noise cancellation? As we mentioned in our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, active noise cancellation isn't half bad here. Sure, the Google earbuds can't rival the AirPods Pro 2 on this front, but they still get the job done. On top of that, they feature a superb transparency mode.
