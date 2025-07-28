$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale

These premium earbuds are once again in the spotlight thanks to Amazon's latest discount.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds a Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbud in each hand.
Prime Day knocked the Pixel Buds Pro 2 down to their best price, but let's face it: that 30% markdown may not return any time soon. If you missed out this July 8-11 but still want a tempting discount, consider Amazon's latest deal on the Hazel model.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: $44 off at Amazon

$44 off (19%)
Amazon is currently selling the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for 19% off in Hazel. This is an exclusive sale you won't find at Best Buy or Walmart. However, it might not last long. So, if you want to grab these ~$230 earbuds for less than $185, don't wait too long.
Buy at Amazon

Right now, you can get this particular color for 19% off — a promo rival merchants like Best Buy and Walmart don't match. Since it's limited to just one option, however, we can't tell how long the sale will last. So, if you're looking to save the most, don't wait too long.

A solid upgrade over the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro, these wireless earbuds offer the whole package. To begin with, they have a compact design that fits comfortably and doesn’t cause ear fatigue. Plus, they support two wearing modes to suit more users.

Beyond the stellar design, you get top-tier sound quality. Out of the box, the audio is balanced, with sparkly highs and well-tuned mids. There's no overwhelming bass, either, which is always a nice bonus. Still, if you're a bass lover, you can choose from multiple EQ presets to match your taste.

So far, so good. But how do they handle noise cancellation? As we mentioned in our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, active noise cancellation isn't half bad here. Sure, the Google earbuds can't rival the AirPods Pro 2 on this front, but they still get the job done. On top of that, they feature a superb transparency mode.

Factor in the long battery life of up to eight hours per charge with ANC on, and you get a well-rounded pair of earbuds you should definitely have on your radar. Granted, they were a no-brainer during Prime Day, but they're still attractive at 19% off. Get yours in Hazel and save $44 with this Amazon sale.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel Buds - Deals History
30 stories
28 Jul, 2025
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
15 Jul, 2025
The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro are a jaw-dropping 55% off in this limited-time sale
08 Jul, 2025
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their best price ever for Prime Day
23 Jun, 2025
Rare deal slashes the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their best price
03 Jun, 2025
The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are back on sale at Amazon, but not for long
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 1

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 3

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up

Latest News

Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
The most popular free app in the App Store is the victim of a data breach
The most popular free app in the App Store is the victim of a data breach
iPhone 17 Pro will declare war on Galaxy S Ultra and Sony Xperia with rumored camera feature
iPhone 17 Pro will declare war on Galaxy S Ultra and Sony Xperia with rumored camera feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless