With it, we finally have ditched sub 6.1-inch iPhones from the roster. Some won't even notice, while others will lament this paradigm shift.

The iPhone 16e carries over a lot of that same iPhone 13 -esque DNA, and that's great. The iPhone 13 isn't hailed as one of the greats, like the legendary iPhone XR and iPhone 11, which still have their devoted fans to this day, but is certainly up there in the list of iPhones that did a ton of things very well.

Should you upgrade from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 16e , though? Well, here's why you should probably abstain from doing just that.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE (2022) differences and similarities:



Design and Size

Apple's fraternal twins





iPhone 16e and the older There's no two ways about it: theand the older iPhone 13 are nearly identical in terms of their appearance and styling. Both employ the previous iPhone design language, the one with the notch up front and the flat aluminum frame. The notch of either one houses the FaceTime camera and all the Face ID paraphernalia, while the screen is completely flat.





Spanning displays at 6.1 inches across, the two phones are also quite similar in terms of overall dimensions, with either phone measuring 146.7 mm tall and 71.5 mm wide. The newer iPhone 16e is 0.15 mm thicker at 7.8 mm versus the iPhone 13 's 7.65 mm; however, when you factor in the camera bumps, the iPhone 16e measures just 8.3 mm thick, while the iPhone 13 is thicker at 10.17 mm. In terms of weight, it's the iPhone 16e that is more compact at 167 gr, while the older iPhone tips the scales at 174 gr.





iPhone 13 (or an iPhone 16e would feel in your hand. This goes to show that if you've ever handled an(or an iPhone 14 , or an iPhone 15 ), then you have a pretty good understanding of what thewould feel in your hand.

Speaking of cameras, a major difference between the new and the older device is the single rear 48MP camera of the iPhone 16e , while the iPhone 13 gives us the standard wide + ultrawide combo at the back.





Another major difference is the Action Button on the new iPhone 16e . Inherited from the iPhone 16 series, it enables the mapping of different functions and features for quick access with a press, though most people probably leave theirs at the default ring mode selection. At the same time, the iPhone 13 boasts one of Apple's signature hardware features––the good ol' physical ring switch.





Oh, and at the bottom of the iPhone 13 , you'll find another ex-staple, the Lightning port, whereas the iPhone 16e upgrades that to an USB-C port. However, it's merely rated for USB 2.0 speeds, so 480Mb/s max.





The iPhone 16e comes in merely two colors, Black and White, while the older iPhone 13 was available in a plethora of hues: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Product(RED), and Green, which was released a couple of months after the iPhone 13 's official arrival.





Display Differences









No major differences between the iPhone 16e and the iPhone 13 in terms of display specs. Both have 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR screens, with the standard but terribly outdated 60Hz refresh rate, first-gen Ceramic Shield glass, and are rated for the same 1200 peak brightness in HDR mode.





Nothing too fancy, and nothing we haven't seen many times before.





In terms of display properties, we expect the two device to be nearly identical in terms of max brightness, color temperature, gamma, and so on.





Stay tuned for our display tests, but we doubt they will reveal something extraordinary.





Performance and Software

Major gains









iPhone 16e included. It comes with the same second-gen 3nm A18 Pro chip that ticks in all devices, from the regular iPhone 16 to the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 range has 5-core GPUs, but that wouldn't make a major difference in performance. Apple Intelligence seems to be the name of the game for all of Apple's latest iPhones, this hereincluded. It comes with the same second-gen 3nm A18 Pro chip that ticks in all devices, from the regularto the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max . There's just a slight difference: it is bundled with a 4-core GPU, whereas the rest of therange has 5-core GPUs, but that wouldn't make a major difference in performance.



Apple Intelligence is supported thanks to the 8GB of RAM on board. Surprisingly, all features are available, including the Visual Intelligence one which requires the Camera Control button. As the iPhone 16e naturally lacks that hardware feature, users can map Visual Intelligence to the Action Button, a peculiar workaround that's soon also coming to the is supported thanks to the 8GB of RAM on board. Surprisingly, all features are available, including the Visual Intelligence one which requires the Camera Control button. As thenaturally lacks that hardware feature, users can map Visual Intelligence to the Action Button, a peculiar workaround that's soon also coming to the iPhone 15 Pro /Pro Max phones.





The iPhone 13 , on the other hand, uses the Apple A15 Bionic chip, which was by no means a slouch in its heyday, but will naturally be surpassed by the much newer and much more powerful A18 Pro. For regular usage, however, that one still has a lot to offer. The iPhone 13 doesn't support Apple Intelligence .





Storage-wise, both phones have the same storage tiers: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.





Of course, the iPhone 16e will be supported for much longer thanks to the fact that it's much newer. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 is nearly half way through its lifetime and will definitely reach the end of its life much sooner. Apple usually supports its devices for seven or eight years, so a possible end-of-life date is 2028 or 2029.





Camera

More megapixels, less cameras





With the iPhone 16e , we get a 48MP Fusion camera at the back. Yes, it's a single one, so no ultrawide capabilities, but it still can pull some cool tricks. Thanks to in-sensor cropping, the phone lets you take 2X zoom photos with lossless optical quality. And, thanks to the high resolution, the iPhone 16e can take 24MP and 48MP photos.





The iPhone 16e lacks the new Photographic Styles announced with the iPhone 16 generation and also can't capture spatial videos.





Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 had dual 12MP wide and ultrawide cameras. They were decent back in the day, but slightly fall behind these days, especially when compared to the competition, both from Apple's own camp and from the Android side.





Both devices have the same 12MP FaceTime cameras up front. We doubt there will be any difference in the image quality.





Battery Life and Charging

How would the iPhone 16e stack up against a battery veteran?





Well, seemingly much better.





Apple hasn't shared the battery capacity of the iPhone 16e , but it doesn't even need to (we will find it in due time anyway), but what's important here are the pretty impressive official battery life figures that put the iPhone 16e battery life on par with the Plus-sized iPhones and much better than any other 6.1-inch iPhone!





Likely thanks to the much more efficient A18 Pro chip inside, the iPhone 16e can reportedly achieve up to 26 hours of video playback in Apple's official tests, surpassing the iPhone 16 , 15, 14, and 13 generations by a long shot. As a comparison, the iPhone 13 was rated at up to 19 hours of video playback, and that was considered impressive for an iPhone back in its day.

We have very high expectations about the iPhone 16e battery life, stay tuned for our battery tests!





The iPhone 16e comes with USB-C, while the iPhone 13 has Lightning on deck.





One area in which we are significantly less impressed is charging, and the wireless one in particular. The iPhone 16e can only hit up to 20W of wired charging (up to 50% charge in 30 mins), which is slow but fine given its mid-range status.





What's disappointing here however is the super-slow 7.5W Qi wireless charging that's supported. Yes, no 15W MagSafe here, and no MagSafe accessory support. That's embarrassing.





The iPhone 13 also boasted 20W wired charging, but it also had 15W MagSafe, which is twice as fast as the iPhone 16e .





Specs Comparison













Summary





The iPhone 16e and the iPhone 13 share a lot of similarities, but the new device can potentially improve some core aspects of the user experience: much better performance, much better battery life, better camera image quality, and access to new software and hardware features.





The iPhone 16e probably isn't the perfect upgrade choice for those who are still using the iPhone 13 to this day: it's still a mighty viable device that doesn't really feel outdated, especially when you compare it with Apple's current iPhones. Although its time will inevitably come, there's still time, and the iPhone 16e might not be it.



