Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price

One of Motorola's best mid-range phones is now cheaper than ever before with no special requirements or strings attached of any sort.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)
Equipped with a 5,000mAh battery... like so many other mid-range devices on the market today, the latest addition to Motorola's popular Moto G Power lineup is arguably not as attractive or as impactful as older members of the same family.

At the right price, though, the Moto G Power (2025) is undeniably still one of the best budget 5G phones out there, pairing that respectable aforementioned cell size with reasonably fast 30W wired and 15W wireless charging technology while rocking a stylish vegan leather finish and an almost surprisingly robust construction.

Motorola Moto G Power (2025)

$249 99
$299 99
$50 off (17%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 15, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2388 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Two Color Options
Buy at BestBuy

Normally available for $299.99, the 6.8-inch Android handset with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processing power can now be purchased at a $50 discount in both "slate gray" and "leaf green" colorways. This somewhat random new Best Buy deal is curiously not matched by Amazon or Motorola's official US e-store at the time of this writing, also beating the only good past offer available exclusively for Prime members earlier this month.

It's obviously pretty unusual to see a better-than-Prime-Day deal offered so soon after Amazon's big summer event, especially with no special requirements and no strings attached whatsoever.

Yes, you're looking at a fully unlocked phone here compatible with all major (and minor) US carriers, which our comprehensive Moto G Power (2025) review praised for its eye-catching design, silky smooth screen, and overall system performance.

Of course, it would be nice if the 120Hz refresh rate-capable display used AMOLED technology instead of LCD, and the 50 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system is not exactly... mind-blowing either. But it's not easy to find a handsomer, more powerful, and overall better-equipped product at $249.99 right now, with something like the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G costing significantly more than that and the OnePlus Nord N30 5G not looking... very fresh after a summer 2023 commercial debut.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
