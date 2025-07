T-Mobile users say loyalty isn't just about price

But what if price wasn't even part of the equation? Would people still stick with T-Mobile ?



That's the exact question That's the exact question Redditors have been chewing on lately, and the answers give a pretty interesting peek into what really matters to customers.



One big theme? International roaming. A lot of folks said global travel is the main reason they stick withinstead of jumping to Verizon or AT&T

– woodsongtulsa, Reddit, July 2025



– chortle-guffaw2, Reddit, July 2025

– Interesting_Change_7, Reddit, July 2025

What’s the #1 thing keeping you loyal to your phone carrier? International roaming. Perks like streaming or discounts. Best coverage in my area. Fast 5G/data speeds. Customer support. International roaming. 0% Perks like streaming or discounts. 0% Best coverage in my area. 100% Fast 5G/data speeds. 0% Customer support. 0%



T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Reliability, plans, coverage If you're trying to compare all three carriers side-by-side – including– you can check out our full breakdown here:



But international service isn't the only thing keeping people loyal. For many, T-Mobile just works best in the US, especially when it comes to speed.



– Any_Insect6061, Reddit, July 2025

T-Mobile is still leading when it comes to 5G coverage – first map is T-Mobile 5G, second Verizon 5G, third AT&T 5G. | Image credit – FCC



– TraKat1219, Reddit, July 2025

Everyone's got their own reasons for picking a phone carrier – maybe it's the price, coverage, perks, or just how good the customer service is. T-Mobile , for example, has made a name for itself with aggressive pricing, which helped it grow into the $288 billion powerhouse it is today . Yep, despite all the online hate and drama, the Un-carrier keeps gaining ground faster than anyone else in the US wireless game.