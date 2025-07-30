T-Mobile users say loyalty isn't just about price
Reddit users open up about the real reasons they're staying put.
Everyone's got their own reasons for picking a phone carrier – maybe it's the price, coverage, perks, or just how good the customer service is. T-Mobile, for example, has made a name for itself with aggressive pricing, which helped it grow into the $288 billion powerhouse it is today. Yep, despite all the online hate and drama, the Un-carrier keeps gaining ground faster than anyone else in the US wireless game.
But what if price wasn't even part of the equation? Would people still stick with T-Mobile?
One big theme? International roaming. A lot of folks said global travel is the main reason they stick with T-Mobile instead of jumping to Verizon or AT&T.
If you're trying to compare all three carriers side-by-side – including AT&T – you can check out our full breakdown here:
But international service isn't the only thing keeping people loyal. For many, T-Mobile just works best in the US, especially when it comes to speed.
Bottom line: if you are trying to decide whether to stay with T-Mobile or jump ship, it really comes down to what matters most to you. Do you care more about cool extras or do you want top-notch coverage no matter what it costs?
Either way, this Reddit thread shows that loyalty in the wireless world is rarely about just one thing – it's a mix of features, experiences and good old-fashioned personal preference.
The t-mobile international data benefit makes me a customer until it goes away.
– woodsongtulsa, Reddit, July 2025
Every cruise and trip abroad, data access. In Ireland, for example, 5G everywhere, even in the most remote areas. On cruise ships, data access in every port so far. No reason to even look elsewhere for now.
– chortle-guffaw2, Reddit, July 2025
Yes, even if price was not a factor I would be with T-Mo over AT&T and Verizon. Decent over seas calling/data/text options. Where I live, if the power goes out, AT&T's local tower goes dead in a few hours while T-Mo doesn't. Verizon as a company still ticks me off after all these years.
– Interesting_Change_7, Reddit, July 2025
Of course, not everyone is in love with T-Mobile's travel perks. Some users pointed out that Verizon actually offers more GB of high-speed data abroad on many of its plans, so it really depends on how much roaming you need and where you're headed.
But international service isn't the only thing keeping people loyal. For many, T-Mobile just works best in the US, especially when it comes to speed.
It's true Verizon still wins in rural coverage, especilly when it comes to 4G, but T-Mobile takes the crown for fastest 5G in the country and offers solid service in most populated areas.
100% cause the perks and the service is unbeatable in my area.
– Any_Insect6061, Reddit, July 2025
T-Mobile is still leading when it comes to 5G coverage – first map is T-Mobile 5G, second Verizon 5G, third AT&T 5G. | Image credit – FCC
Yes for the sheer fact that the coverage is better. For example, when I had Verizon I had spotty to no coverage at my father in law's house but I have perfect coverage at his house with T Mobile..
– TraKat1219, Reddit, July 2025
Perks also play a big role. Things like Netflix on Us and satellite connectivity are enough to keep a lot of users from switching, even if the signal's not perfect everywhere. Still, a few commenters admitted they'd switch to Verizon or AT&T if money wasn't an issue – mainly for better rural coverage or more consistent customer support.
