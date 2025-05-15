Apple videos promote new accessibility features for iOS 19, macOS 16





In the video promoting Music Haptics, rapper Kenneth "Kiddo K" Alexander explains how serious ear infections he had after Hurricane Katrina led to his hearing loss, leaving the Louisiana born Alexander hard of hearing. His song "Platoon" is featured on the video and was taken off his just-released EP "WarZone" which was released this past Tuesday. Alexander says, "If you are deaf or hard of hearing, don't let that stop you from enjoying music. Music isn't about listening. It's about feeling it."





The second video previews a new accessibility feature coming to iOS 19 and macOS 16 this year, Magnifier for Mac. In the video, a woman with low-vision problems named Sophie is attending a class. She opens her MacBook and attaches her iPhone to the top of the Mac using the Continuity Camera feature that turns an iPhone into a webcam. Using AI, she is able to use her Mac to take notes during the lecture, and her Mac is able to capture a blackboard full of important information that she needs to learn. By customizing controls like the brightness, contrast, and applying color filters, she is able to make the material written on the blackboard easier to read.





When the teacher is finished talking, she asks the class if anyone has a strong opinion about the subject matter. It's Sophie who raises her hand, and as the video ends, we can assume that she impressed her teacher by making some brilliant comments about the lesson. "Bring what's important into focus," says Apple, "Magnifier on Mac."







A couple of days ago, Apple announced some new accessibility features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac . Some of us have been lucky and never bothered to look through the accessibility app. For others, the features found there are an important lifeline that can seriously raise someone's quality of life when used with an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.