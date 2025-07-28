It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
A woman wearing a set of Sennheiser Momentum 4.
It's always an unmissable opportunity to score a set of high-end headphones for a whopping $170 off. And guess what? You can currently save that much on not just any pair of cans, but on Sennheiser's top-of-the-line MOMENTUM 4 headphones.

Amazon's deal on these puppies—the one we told you about a few weeks ago—is still going strong. You can still save $170 and grab a pair in Black for just under $280. Just be sure to act fast and take advantage of the offer while it lasts, as you never know how long it'll stick around.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $170 on Amazon!

$170 off (38%)
Amazon has knocked $170 off the Black Sennheiser Momentum 4, bringing the price down to just under $280. These headphones pack premium sound, impressive ANC, and deliver up to a whopping 60 hours of battery life. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon


The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are among the best wireless headphones on the market, so you're in for a treat if you score a pair with this deal. They deliver top-quality sound, which you can easily fine-tune to your liking using the EQ in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. From there, you can also adjust the strength of the active noise cancellation, which does a great job of blocking out pesky noises, although it still falls a bit short compared to the ANC on other high-end models like the Sony WH-1000XM5.

You'll also enjoy long listening sessions, as the headphones are light and comfy, boasting soft ear pads and a cushioned headband. Moreover, they deliver up to 56 hours of listening time with ANC enabled and up to 60 hours of playtime with it disabled, which is incredible battery life.

All in all, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer excellent value for money with their premium sound and feel, effective ANC, and great battery life. So, if they fit the bill for you, don’t hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of the article and score a pair at a bargain price while the promo is still up for grabs!

