As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
With the beta over, AT&T and Verizon customers need to call T-Mobile or visit a retail store to subscribe to the service.
As you might know, T-Mobile's T-Satellite service allows a smartphone user in an area where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity to stay connected via Starlink satellites. At first, users will be limited to sending and receiving text messages and sharing their location via their phone's messaging app. Picture and voice messaging via satellite is also being pushed out now by T-Mobile. The carrier says that next, satellite data from optimized apps will be available. Eventually, users will be able to make and take calls via satellite.
T-Mobile users won't have to point their phones at the sky in order to connect to a signal from a satellite. When connected to a satellite, the phone owner will see a SAT icon in the upper right of the phone's screen. T-Mobile points out that there may be short gaps in service when satellites are moving. During one of these short gaps, messages might take longer than usual to send. Even if this is the case, your phone will keep trying to deliver the message, even if you leave your device in your pocket."
With the free beta for T-Satellite coming to a close last week, T-Mobile subscribers on the pricier Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans get T-Satellite as a free perk. Other T-Mobile subscribers on other qualified plans can add the service for $10 per month for a limited time. Eventually, T-Satellite will cost them $15 per month. Non-T-Mobile customers can also sign up for T-Satellite at a rate of $10 per month for a limited time. Eventually, T-Satellite will cost them $15 per month as well.
Non-T-Mobile customers who want to subscribe to T-Satellite must now make a call or visit a T-Mobile store. | Image credit-T-Mobile
T-Mobile did make a change from the beta. Verizon and AT&T subscribers signed up for the T-Satellite beta online via T-Mobile's website. But with the beta over, if they want to sign up for the subscription service, this has to be done via a phone call to 1-855-400-9131 or by visiting a T-Mobile retail store.
Why did T-Mobile make this change? The carrier says, "Since T-Satellite is now commercially available, we wanted to ensure there wasn’t any confusion around the setup or activation process which is why we are directing non T-Mobile customers to call or visit a retail store."
Keep in mind that there are 60 eligible devices that work with T-Satellite right now:
Apple
Motorola
- moto edge 2025
- moto g 5G 2025
- moto g 2024
- moto g power 5G 2025
- moto razr 2024
- moto razr+ 2024
- moto razr 2025
- moto razr+ 2025
- moto razr ultra 2025
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy A14
- Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A16 5G SE
- Samsung Galaxy A25 SE
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A36 SE
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A56 5G SE
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
- Samsung Galaxy S25
- Samsung Galaxy S25+
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy XCover6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy XCover7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
Here are some models that will be eligible for T-Satellite soon:

Motorola
Motorola
Samsung
T-Mobile
- Motorola Edge 2024
- moto G Stylus 2024
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
T-Mobile
- T-Mobile REVVL 7
- T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro
T-Satellite relies on 650+ orbiting satellites compared to 10 for Verizon. As you might know by now, AT&T is still testing its satellite system.
