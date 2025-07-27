As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store

T-Mobile 's T-Satellite service allows a smartphone user in an area where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity to stay connected via Starlink satellites. At first, users will be T-Mobile . The carrier says that next, satellite data from optimized apps will be available. Eventually, users will be able to make and take calls via satellite.

As you might know,'s T-Satellite service allows a smartphone user in an area where there is no cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity to stay connected via Starlink satellites. At first, users will be limited to sending and receiving text messages and sharing their location via their phone's messaging app. Picture and voice messaging via satellite is also being pushed out now by. The carrier says that next, satellite data from optimized apps will be available. Eventually, users will be able to make and take calls via satellite.





T-Mobile users won't have to point their phones at the sky in order to connect to a signal from a satellite. When connected to a satellite, the phone owner will see a SAT icon in the upper right of the phone's screen. T-Mobile points out that there may be short gaps in service when satellites are moving. During one of these short gaps, messages might take longer than usual to send. Even if this is the case, your phone will keep trying to deliver the message, even if you leave your device in your pocket."

Now that the beta is over, Verizon and AT&T customers wanting to subscribe to T-Satellite must make a call







With the free beta for T-Satellite coming to a close last week, T-Mobile subscribers on the pricier Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans get T-Satellite as a free perk. Other T-Mobile subscribers on other qualified plans can add the service for $10 per month for a limited time. Eventually, T-Satellite will cost them $15 per month. Non- T-Mobile customers can also sign up for T-Satellite at a rate of $10 per month for a limited time. Eventually, T-Satellite will cost them $15 per month as well.









Why did T-Mobile make this change? The carrier says, "Since T-Satellite is now commercially available, we wanted to ensure there wasn’t any confusion around the setup or activation process which is why we are directing non T-Mobile customers to call or visit a retail store."







Keep in mind that there are 60 eligible devices that work with T-Satellite right now:





Apple









Google





Motorola

moto edge 2025



moto g 5G 2025



moto g 2024



moto g power 5G 2025



moto razr 2024

moto razr+ 2024

moto razr 2025



moto razr+ 2025



moto razr ultra 2025





Samsung



