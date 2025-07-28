$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing

The 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) has never received such a huge price cut before!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Motorola Razr Ultra being held folded by a person who showcases its edge-to-edge cover screen.
Have you been waiting for a solid Motorola Razr Ultra discount? Now's your chance to save big. Right now, the official store gives you a smashing $400 price cut on the buffed-up 1TB variant. That brings the hefty $1,499.99 flip phone down to $1,099.99 across colorways.

Razr Ultra: $400 off at Motorola

$1099 99
$1499 99
$400 off (27%)
The Motorola Store launched its first significant discount on the premium Razr Ultra with 1TB of storage, slashing it down to its best price ever. Right now, you a save a hefty $400 on all colors. Be sure to hurry up because this promo might not last very long.
Buy at Motorola

Last week, for instance, Motorola offered a more modest $200 price cut on the same model, pairing it with a Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value) to sweeten the pot. Before that, we encountered the same $200 discount without freebies on several occasions. In other words, this is the first time the Razr Ultra has received such a massive price cut since its release.

Boasting a premium, modern-looking design and an edge-to-edge 4-inch cover display, this flip phone definitely draws attention. The main touchscreen measures some 7 inches, giving you plenty of screen real estate to interact with. Both panels use OLED technology and support up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and they get bright enough for smooth outdoor use.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, this Android phone uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, providing incredible potential for just about any task you can think of. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra comparison to see just how much more capable the Motorola is on the performance front.

What about camera capabilities? The handset features a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 50MP selfie camera, capturing vibrant images with great detail and slightly warm tones. You can find camera samples in our Motorola Razr Ultra review. Rounding out this premium flip package is a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging support, plus useful Moto AI features.

Ultimately, while it's undeniably pricey even at $400 off, the Motorola Razr Ultra checks all the boxes you can possibly want in a flip phone. If it sounds like your kind of foldable, now's the time to save.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Motorola RAZR - Deals History
88 stories
28 Jul, 2025
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
24 Jul, 2025
The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2025) just hit its second-best price at Amazon
21 Jul, 2025
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
17 Jul, 2025
Prime Day's over, but the Razr+ (2024) just got a massive 34% discount
15 Jul, 2025
You can once again grab the 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 1

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 3

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up
Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and Watch 8 hit the shelves with deals too good to pass up

Latest News

Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
The most popular free app in the App Store is the victim of a data breach
The most popular free app in the App Store is the victim of a data breach
iPhone 17 Pro will declare war on Galaxy S Ultra and Sony Xperia with rumored camera feature
iPhone 17 Pro will declare war on Galaxy S Ultra and Sony Xperia with rumored camera feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless