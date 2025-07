Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing

Razr Ultra: $400 off at Motorola $1099 99 $1499 99 $400 off (27%) The Motorola Store launched its first significant discount on the premium Razr Ultra with 1TB of storage, slashing it down to its best price ever. Right now, you a save a hefty $400 on all colors. Be sure to hurry up because this promo might not last very long. Buy at Motorola

Have you been waiting for a solid Motorola Razr Ultra discount? Now's your chance to save big. Right now, the official store gives you a smashing $400 price cut on the buffed-up 1TB variant. That brings the hefty $1,499.99 flip phone down to $1,099.99 across colorways.Last week, for instance, Motorola offered a more modest $200 price cut on the same model, pairing it with a Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value) to sweeten the pot. Before that, we encountered the same $200 discount without freebies on several occasions. In other words, this is the first time the Razr Ultra has received such a massive price cut since its release.Boasting a premium, modern-looking design and an edge-to-edge 4-inch cover display, this flip phone definitely draws attention. The main touchscreen measures some 7 inches, giving you plenty of screen real estate to interact with. Both panels use OLED technology and support up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and they get bright enough for smooth outdoor use.Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7 , this Android phone uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, providing incredible potential for just about any task you can think of. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra comparison to see just how much more capable the Motorola is on the performance front.What about camera capabilities? The handset features a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 50MP selfie camera, capturing vibrant images with great detail and slightly warm tones. You can find camera samples in our Motorola Razr Ultra review . Rounding out this premium flip package is a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging support, plus useful Moto AI features.Ultimately, while it's undeniably pricey even at $400 off, the Motorola Razr Ultra checks all the boxes you can possibly want in a flip phone. If it sounds like your kind of foldable, now's the time to save.