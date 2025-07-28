Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
The 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) has never received such a huge price cut before!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you been waiting for a solid Motorola Razr Ultra discount? Now's your chance to save big. Right now, the official store gives you a smashing $400 price cut on the buffed-up 1TB variant. That brings the hefty $1,499.99 flip phone down to $1,099.99 across colorways.
Last week, for instance, Motorola offered a more modest $200 price cut on the same model, pairing it with a Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value) to sweeten the pot. Before that, we encountered the same $200 discount without freebies on several occasions. In other words, this is the first time the Razr Ultra has received such a massive price cut since its release.
Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 7, this Android phone uses a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, providing incredible potential for just about any task you can think of. Don't forget to check out our Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra comparison to see just how much more capable the Motorola is on the performance front.
Ultimately, while it's undeniably pricey even at $400 off, the Motorola Razr Ultra checks all the boxes you can possibly want in a flip phone. If it sounds like your kind of foldable, now's the time to save.
Boasting a premium, modern-looking design and an edge-to-edge 4-inch cover display, this flip phone definitely draws attention. The main touchscreen measures some 7 inches, giving you plenty of screen real estate to interact with. Both panels use OLED technology and support up to a 165Hz refresh rate, and they get bright enough for smooth outdoor use.
What about camera capabilities? The handset features a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 50MP selfie camera, capturing vibrant images with great detail and slightly warm tones. You can find camera samples in our Motorola Razr Ultra review. Rounding out this premium flip package is a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired and 30W wireless charging support, plus useful Moto AI features.
