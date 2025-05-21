After last update, iPhones heat up, freeze, lag, and more leading to a possible iOS 18.5.1 release





iOS 19 beta 1 (coming in 19 days), take this into consideration before you pull the trigger on installing it. On the other hand, with the release of stable iOS 18 .5, I momentarily took myself off the beta track for the iPhone, and I'm looking forward to June 9th, which is the opening day for WWDC 2025. At the conclusion of the Keynote, which starts at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT), Apple will release the iOS 19 beta. Usually, the first beta release for a new iOS build is the buggiest and impacts the battery life the most. Before you decide to installbeta 1 (coming in 19 days), take this into consideration before you pull the trigger on installing it.





Now that the vast majority of iPhone users are off the iOS 18 .4 beta releases, you might actually wish that you hadn't. That's because a bug in the stable iOS 18 .5 release is preventing the screen from responding to a touch input at times. For example, on my iPhone 15 Pro Max , on some sites tapping the "X" in the left or right corner to exit an app is not registering with the phone. On YouTube, another iPhone 15 Pro Max user writes that he hasn't noticed any changes to battery life with iOS 18 .5. "I have, however, noticed that the screen [doesn't] respond to touch sometimes and it happen in any app."

Others are complaining that their iPhones are overheating with iOS 18 .5 installed. Some say that since installing the update they noticed no changes to the battery life on their iPhones; others say that they are now seeing improved battery life. And yes, there are quite a few who say that their battery life got worse with the update to iOS 18 .5. Others report other issues such as disappearing icons and laggy performance.





