iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Danger! Danger!

However, the company has decided to shake things up a little and bring up a new model and a new concept to the table. Enter the iPhone 16e .

Today we're going to do just that, compare the new and exciting iPhone 16e to the last year's core iPhone 16 model. Which one is the better deal? Will the 16e become a threat to its own sibling? Read on to find out!

Design and Size

First SE change in generations coupled with a name change





iPhone SE generations exploited the iPhone 8 design and felt really outdated, especially the iPhone SE (2022) . The iPhone 16e gets its mojo from the



We still don't have official information on what the "e" stands for, but if we were to guess, it'd be something along the lines of "economical" or "essential." The design is unique in the way that it looks like an iPhone 14 from the front but with a tweaked camera bump on the back.



The ultra-wide is missing, and there's just one main snapper with an LED flash next to it. Other than that, the front uses the old notch layout, while the iPhone 16 utilizes the Dynamic Island idea, where the selfie camera and all the Face ID sensors float in a pill-shaped cutout.



Going around both phones, we find another omission, and it's the Camera Control button. This new interface can be found on the iPhone 16 , while the 16e gets only the Action Button. Both phones use the now-mandatory USB-C port, and when it comes to dimensions and weight, both are in the same ballpark. If we have to nitpick, the regular iPhone 16 is 0.1 mm wider and 3 grams heavier than the 16e, but we reckon no one will be able to feel such a difference. The last twogenerations exploited the iPhone 8 design and felt really outdated, especially the. Thegets its mojo from the iPhone 14 and it's kind of why Apple decided to rebrand the model and say good buy to the SE moniker.We still don't have official information on what the "e" stands for, but if we were to guess, it'd be something along the lines of "economical" or "essential." The design is unique in the way that it looks like anfrom the front but with a tweaked camera bump on the back.The ultra-wide is missing, and there's just one main snapper with an LED flash next to it. Other than that, the front uses the old notch layout, while theutilizes the Dynamic Island idea, where the selfie camera and all the Face ID sensors float in a pill-shaped cutout.Going around both phones, we find another omission, and it's the Camera Control button. This new interface can be found on the, while the 16e gets only the Action Button. Both phones use the now-mandatory USB-C port, and when it comes to dimensions and weight, both are in the same ballpark. If we have to nitpick, the regularis 0.1 mm wider and 3 grams heavier than the 16e, but we reckon no one will be able to feel such a difference.

Display Differences





The departure from the SE moniker comes with another big change and it lies in the display of the iPhone 16e . It's an OLED panel now with the same specs as the iPhone 14 . Now, this puts the new 16e very close to the vanilla iPhone 16 , with some very minor differences.





In terms of display size and resolution, both phones feature the same 6.1-inch, 1179 x 2556 pixels panels with the same pixel density of around 460PPI. The new iPhone 16e sticks to the same 60Hz refresh rate as the other non-Pro models in the iPhone 16 family, which is understandable.





iPhone 16 comes with the Dynamic Island design, where the selfie camera and FaceID sensors are nested in a pill-shaped cutout, while the iPhone 16e employs the notch.



Another potential area where these might differ is display brightness, as the iPhone 16e can do 800 nits in high brightness mode and 1200 nits peak, while the regular iPhone 16 is listed at 1000 nits HBM and 2000 nits peak. These are specs numbers and we need to measure the iPhone 16e 's display thoroughly, so stay tuned for the results soon. Where these two differ is the front-facing cutout for the selfie camera. Thecomes with the Dynamic Island design, where the selfie camera and FaceID sensors are nested in a pill-shaped cutout, while theemploys the notch.Another potential area where these might differ is display brightness, as thecan do 800 nits in high brightness mode and 1200 nits peak, while the regularis listed at 1000 nits HBM and 2000 nits peak. These are specs numbers and we need to measure the's display thoroughly, so stay tuned for the results soon.





As far as biometrics go, both phones rely on the same FaceID system, with the iPhone 16e marking the end of the TouchID, last found on the previous SE model.





Performance and Software

Raw power for everyone?





The new iPhone 16e features almost identical silicon to the regular iPhone 16 lineup. We say almost, because the graphics chip inside the 16e has one less core, compared to the other non-Pro models.





Other than that, it's the same Apple A18 chipset, and we should be getting very similar synthetic benchmark scores out of these two phones. The caveat here is that 3D Mark results might be lower on the 16e model, due to the different GPU configuration. We will include the raw performance scores soon, so stay tuned.





iPhone 16 , mainly to tackle all Apple Intelligence first made its debut with iOS 18 .2 and 18.3. By Match 2025, we’ll see a major Siri upgrade and all the new features will land on the 16e as well. Great news. Apple also made sure to pack enough RAM inside the 16e, it mimics the 8GB found inside the regular, mainly to tackle all Apple Intelligence requirements. Speaking of which,first made its debut with iOS 18 .1, but Apple’s been slowly rolling out features, with more expected to drop in.2 and 18.3. By Match 2025, we’ll see a major Siri upgrade and all the new features will land on the 16e as well. Great news.



This is a huge surprise because it seems that the iPhone 16e delivers more or less the same hardware AND software experience as the iPhone 16 and also comes with the same support cycle . The single big difference lies in the camera department. Which is coming up next.





Camera

Back to square (circle) one!





Remember how back in the day phones used to have just a single camera? Well, welcome to the past. The iPhone 16e features a single camera, and even though, it's a high-megapixel-count one, it's still just a single camera.



On the back of the new iPhone 16e we find the same 48MP F1.6 wide-angle camera as the one found on the iPhone 16 (with the same fancy name as well). It can do 24MP images by default and also snap some high-resolution 48MP photos.



The iPhone 16 has pretty much the same sensor and optics, with the aforementioned fancy name Fusion Camera. It's really interesting how these two stack against each other, as this the only area where the vanilla iPhone 16 could have an advantage thanks to the additional ultra-wide camera onboard.





It's also worth noting that the iPhone 16e lacks the brand-new Camera Control button, relying only on the Action button for different mapped actions. However, the 16e supports Visual Intelligence, so the difference in the end boils down to the ultra-wide camera (or the absence of it on the 16e).





We will add side-by-side samples that will decide the winner soon, so stay tuned.





Battery Life and Charging

Slow charging, (still) unknown capacity





Apple doesn't list the battery capacity of its iPhone models, so we'll have to wait for a teardown to learn the exact number when it comes to the iPhone 16e , but our bet is that the phone has the same battery as the iPhone 14 (it's based upon that model, after all).





So, we're talking about a 3,279mAh battery, which, by the way, is a tad smaller than the iPhone 16 and its 3,581mAh cell onboard. It will be interesting to see how this 300 mAh difference will affect battery life. Our detailed battery test will decide the winner here, so stay tuned for the verdict.



As far as charging is concerned, things are doomed to remain abysmal on this front, as Apple doesn't seem to care much for faster charging. The iPhone 16 comes with 25W wired charging support, and the iPhone 16e mimics these charging speeds. One big omission is the MagSafe support on the new mode, so if you love your MagSafe accessories this might be a big hit for you.





Specs Comparison





iPhone 16e vs the iPhone 16 specs stack against each other. For a deep dive, check out the detailed Here's how thevs thespecs stack against each other. For a deep dive, check out the detailed iPhone 16e versus iPhone 16 specs comparison









Summary





This is shaping out to be a very interesting battle, as the recently unveiled iPhone 16e shares too many similarities with its much more expensive relative, the iPhone 16 . We're looking at pretty much the same size, screen, chipset, main camera, and charging. The battery is a tad smaller, but overall the differences are less than the similarities.



We still need to do our tests and see which of these excels in the different categories but at $599 it seems that the new iPhone 16e is a good budget option that focuses on the "essential"

iPhone experience. The additional $200 that Apple is asking for the regular iPhone 16 will get you one ultra-wide camera with the Camera Control button, and MagSafe functionality. Whether or not it's a fair trade remains to be seen.



