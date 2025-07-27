Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it



The user says Verizon has kept the existence of the blacklist a secret, which serves to reprimand customers who speak out against it.

Would a blacklist deter you from filing complaints against big corporations? No, I'll also stop overlooking the mistakes I currently do. In theory, no; in practice yes. I don't want trouble. Depends on the extent of their actions. No, I'll also stop overlooking the mistakes I currently do. 71.43% In theory, no; in practice yes. I don't want trouble. 14.29% Depends on the extent of their actions. 14.29%

The customer shared evidence, including an email with instructions to blacklist them, to back up their claim.defended its actions in its response to the OAG's email by saying it had already reported the account to collections when it was paid in full. The company said it followed the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) guidelines, which frown upon pay-for-delete. Pay-for-delete requests involve asking a creditor to remove a negative entry from the credit report in exchange for payment.The company refuses to budge from its position and has even asked relevant agencies to take this into account when addressing any future complaints from the user.Whilemight want to remain FCRA-compliant by not engaging in pay-for-delete agreements, it's worth mentioning that the FCRA doesn't actually prohibit such agreements.Also, the amount due wasn't substantial. There also seems to be some confusion about a router.The bottom line is that, on the surface, it looks likecould have been more forbearing instead of taking punitive actions against the customer, which had the potential to affect his or her life for years to come.Most of all, covertly maintaining a blacklist reflects poorly on. It suggests that the company doesn't take kindly to the escalation of complaints to government agencies.We have reached out tofor comment and will update the article if we hear back.