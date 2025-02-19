



Design and Size

A major difference if we've seen one









The biggest difference between the two phones, however, is the design itself: the iPhone 16e ditches the aged large-bezel, home-button-clad design language of the iPhone SE for a more modern one.





Coming in hot with an iPhone 16 -like aluminum design with flat sides and a display notch, the iPhone 16e is a 6.1-inch device that is a major departure from the 4.7-inch iPhone SE (2022) , which will go down in history as the last compact iPhone.





We also get a display notch on Apple's newest pride and glory, which houses the Face ID modules. That's the biometric tech of choice on this new phone, so wave goodbye to the Touch ID-toting home button.





iPhone 16 is the Camera Control button, but we say good riddance. There's also a big change on the side: the Action Button that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro /Pro Max has trickled down to this affordable iPhone, allowing users to map different features and functionalities. So, wave goodbye to the good ol' ring switch as well. The only thing missing here from theis the Camera Control button, but we say good riddance.

At the bottom, the new iPhone 16e is equipped with a USB-C port, but Apple being Apple, it's once again limited to just USB 2.0 speeds, which makes us feel second-hand embarrassment for Apple.





There's IP68 water and dust resistance on the iPhone 16e , a slight but important upgrade from the IP67 splash resistance on the iPhone SE (2022) .





The new Cupertino trooper is available in two colors only, black and white, while the iPhone SE was available in black, white, and red colors.





Display Differences









As mentioned, the iPhone 16e got a 6.1-inch display at the front, an increase over the 4.7-inch one on its predecessor.





The display technology is the entirely different as well: the new device boasts an OLED XDR screen, capable of hitting 800 nits of peak brightness in regular use cases and up to 1,200 nits in HDR mode. The older SE was using one of Apple's classic 4.7-inch IPS LCD displays.





Both displays are 60Hz, so no, Apple hasn't magically decided to put ProMotion on an entry-level iPhone.





Aside from being much larger, we expect the iPhone 16e to boast significantly better screen properties like color accuracy, contrast, and overall brightness in direct comparison with the iPhone SE , so if the screen is something very important to you, then the iPhone 16e is a much safer bet.

Stay tuned for our in-house display tests.





Performance and Software

Why, hello there, A18 Pro









iPhone 16e the same flagship Apple A18 Pro chip that clicks and ticks in the iPhone 16 series. The second-gen 3nm mobile chip in Apple's arsenal is a true powerhouse, and the iPhone 16e will certainly run literal and figurative circles around the iPhone SE in terms of both real-life and synthetic performance. Surprisingly, Apple went all out on Apple Intelligence in 2025 and put inside thethe same flagship Apple A18 Pro chip that clicks and ticks in theseries. The second-gen 3nm mobile chip in Apple's arsenal is a true powerhouse, and thewill certainly run literal and figurative circles around thein terms of both real-life and synthetic performance.





There's also double the RAM, 8GB on the iPhone 16e versus 4GB on the iPhone SE (2022) , which means that the former is fully locked and loaded with Apple Intelligence in mind. Storage-wise, the iPhone 16e starts with 128GB and goes up to 512GB, a welcome change over the iPhone SE 's 64GB-256GB loadout.



Yes, the iPhone 16e fully supports Apple Intelligence , but what's surprising here is that one of the seemingly exclusive Apple Intelligence features that utilize the iPhone 16 's new Camera Control button is available on the iPhone 16e . Visual Intelligence allows you to tap the camera-centric key on the new iPhone 16 series and receive quick info about the subject you're pointing at, but the iPhone 16e has Visual Intelligence as an available option for the Action Button. Cool.





In terms of support, the iPhone 16e will be supported far longer than the latest iPhone SE , which is already halfway through its lifetime. This means that the iPhone 16e will also receive all the upcoming Apple Intelligence features, which are a part of its staged rollout.





Camera

Quadruple the megapixels!





The iPhone 16e comes with a single 48MP Fusion camera at the back, but thanks to clever trickery and sensor-cropping, we magically get a lossless 2X shooting mode, which allows a slight zoom without losing too much image quality. That's great, and honestly, the only thing missing here is the ultrawide camera, which might or might not be a big issue with you.



Just like the regular iPhone 16 generation, we can take either 24MP or 48MP photos, but there's no support for the new Photographic Styles announced with the latter. The iPhone 16e also can't take spatial videos.





At the same time, the iPhone SE (2022) was equipped with a single 12MP camera, offering only the essentials and not having much in terms of image quality.





Battery Life and Charging

Major improvements and an odd omission





iPhone 16e comes with significantly better battery life: Apple claims 26 hours of video playback, which is an enormous change over the merely 15 hours of video playback the iPhone SE achieves. What's more, that's nearly as good as the Thecomes with significantly better battery life: Apple claims 26 hours of video playback, which is an enormous change over the merely 15 hours of video playback theachieves. What's more, that's nearly as good as the iPhone 15 Plus , which surely comes with a much larger battery. Impressive!





Those battery life gains are likely achieved by the more efficient A18 Pro chip, but also possibly thanks to Apple's first in-house 5G modem on board, the C1. A little here and a little there lead to a much better battery life.





At the same time, the compact size of the iPhone SE (2022) is its biggest weakness when it comes to battery life. Equipped with a measly 2,018mAh battery, it's hardly capable of delivering acceptable battery life in 2025, and things are only going to get worse as battery health degrades further.





Moving on to the charging, the iPhone 16e supports 20W wired charging, a slight improvement over the 18W wired charging on the iPhone SE (2022) .



But get this: while the iPhone 16e scores slow-ish 7.5W Qi charging, it doesn't have MagSafe, so you can't use any and all MagSafe accessories natively. That's similar to the 7.5W wireless charging on the iPhone SE (2022) .







Specs Comparison













Summary



The iPhone 16e isn't the clear-cut successor to the iPhone SE (2022) you've been waiting for. It's bigger, it's more modern, more powerful, and has a significantly higher price tag.





So, if you've been patiently waiting for another cheap small-sized iPhone, then you're out of luck.





On the other hand, everything else about the iPhone 16e is great and could potentially make it another success on the $600 market.





With Apple intelligence support, a future-proof chipset, and arguably the most balanced display in terms of size and portability, the iPhone 16e shapes up to be a great addition to Apple's device roster.







Should you upgrade? It's too early to say for certain, but currently, we are leaning towards a resounding "YES"!