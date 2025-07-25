T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy it was breached
One customer celebrates T-Mobile leak after receiving a huge check, while others are filled with regret.
T-Mobile was breached in 2021, affecting 76 million customers. The company was sued by customers for not properly safeguarding their information, and it decided to pay $350 million to settle the claim. The payments have steadily been going out since late May, and, as expected, some people are getting way more money than others.
The highest payouts to customers were meant for those who spent money to minimize the impact of the data theft and protect themselves from future harm. These customers were required to provide proof of out-of-pocket losses.
The remaining users were asked to expect a payment of $25, or $100 if they lived in California at the time of the data breach.
Any money left over in the settlement fund was to be reinjected and distributed to initial claims on a proportional basis. This may explain why even customers who didn't claim out-of-pocket losses or lost time received more than expected.
Data breaches are a sensitive matter and put customers at risk, but since it has been four years, the anger has somewhat subsided. That's why customers are joyously sharing their $4,000 checks, even though in a way, this is money that T-Mobile owed them for what they had to spend as a result of the breach.
One customer even joked that they were happy that their information had been leaked.
After seeing these huge payouts, some customers regret not filing a claim form. Others say they did file a claim but haven't received payment yet.
The bulk of the settlement pool will go to the lawyers, who will apparently receive $46 million. While that's bound to sting, the bigger takeaway here is that T-Mobile was reprimanded for having lax security, and that's what matters more.
As first spotted by Android Authority, some Reddit users have received more than $4,000 as part of their breach settlement payment. While that was expected since affected customers were promised up to $25,000 by the company, it still surprised a lot of customers, most of whom got no more than $56.54.
Customers who spent time mitigating the effects of the breach could request reimbursement for lost time at a rate of $25 per hour or their hourly wage.
Some T-Mobile customers have received more than $4,000 as a settlement payment. | Image Credit - Reddit user brokenshells
This user appears to have forgiven T-Mobile for the breach. | Image Credit - Reddit user OnePiglet3249
