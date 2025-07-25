T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy it was breached

Would a $4k check be enough to make you get over the T-Mobile data breach? The mental agony was worth so much more. For sure. No amount of money could compensate for it. The mental agony was worth so much more. 0% For sure. 0% No amount of money could compensate for it. 100%









Data breaches are a sensitive matter and put customers at risk, but since it has been four years, the anger has somewhat subsided. That's why customers are joyously sharing their $4,000 checks, even though in a way, this is money that T-Mobile owed them for what they had to spend as a result of the breach.



One customer even joked that they were happy that their information had been leaked.









After seeing these huge payouts, some customers regret not filing a claim form. Others say they did file a claim but haven't received payment yet.



After seeing these huge payouts, some customers regret not filing a claim form. Others say they did file a claim but haven't received payment yet.

The bulk of the settlement pool will go to the lawyers, who will apparently receive $46 million. While that's bound to sting, the bigger takeaway here is that T-Mobile was reprimanded for having lax security, and that's what matters more.

Any money left over in the settlement fund was to be reinjected and distributed to initial claims on a proportional basis. This may explain why even customers who didn't claim out-of-pocket losses or lost time received more than expected.