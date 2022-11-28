45+ Best Cyber Monday phone deals right now
Cyber Monday is now officially here! After a weekend with epic deals one would think that the Cyber Monday offers would be less generous - but no, not this time! This time, the discounts for Cyber Monday are as awesome as those on Black Friday, and many tech products, including the best phones, are rocking massively slashed prices. So, if you've missed the weekend shopping frenzy, you still have today to score some of those glorious discounts!
Top 5 phone Cyber Monday deals available right now
Galaxy S22 Ultra is now just $848.99 at Amazon
Amazon's got a great 29% off offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra right now. This Cyber Monday deal discounts the phone quite notable while not requiring any trade ins, carrier contracts or activations whatsoever. Get the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra now and enjoy a flawless performance, an epic 108MP main camera, 8K images and video recording, an S Pen and a premium design. Get it now!
$351 off (29%)
$848 99
$1199 99
Save a massive $350 on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro!
The 2021 OnePlus flagship is still a very sleek device — with a curved design and sophisticated-looking finishes. OnePlus' dedication to snappy performance and updates still keep this device fresh, and it's definitely a fantastic purchase at $449.99. Great Cyber Monday deal, if you ask us!
$350 off (44%)
$449 99
$799 99
Jump to:
Best Cyber Monday phone deals right now: snatch these generous offers!
Now is the time to save big on the best phones out there. You can save on Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S22 flagship series, as well as on the bold and powerful Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. The latest Pixels (the 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the budget-friendly Pixel 6a) are also enjoying some great discounts. OnePlus buyers will be delighted to hear that the latest flagship (as well as the ones from last year) are also available with slashed prices. Let's jump into the best offers now! Here are the current discounts...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals
The eye-catching and beautiful Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phone is currently enjoying a clean $200 discount at Best Buy! You can also get it directly from Samsung with a massive discount - up to $750 off with eligible trade-in.
Galaxy Z Flip 4: save $200 now at Amazon with this cool Cyber Monday deal
Another epic Cyber Monday deal is available on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Right now, you can get this beautiful clamshell fodlable phone with $200 off, no questions asked and no strings attached. The offer is on the unlocked version of this premium handset. You can also save an additional amount of money if you trade in your old smartphone (check the conditions on Amazon's website). Basically, a great deal is on right now! Act fast!
$200 off (19%)
$859 99
$1059 99
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals
The Z Fold 4 is by far one of the most exciting phones in the world right now! It is actually a 2-in-1 phone and tablet and it's simply awesome whether it is for productivity or entertainment. And right now, you can get it with a massive discount of well over $1000 with eligible trade-in.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: save $400 now at Amazon
You can save $400 on the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This deal requires no trade-ins or carrier contracts and is for the unlocked version of this 2-in-1 phone and tablet. Get flagship performance with Qualcomm's latest and greatest chipset, versatile cameras, and almost endless multitasking possibilities with Samsung's most recent foldable phone. Don't miss out!
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Galaxy Z Fold 4 WAS $1799.99 NOW $1399.99
Is it a phone, a foldable tablet, or even a PC? There's no need to decide, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is whatever you want it to be, but most of all - incredible! And now you can get it for $400 off via this Cyber Monday deal! Save more if you trade-in with Best Buy. This deal is on the unlocked model, but you can also choose to get it for your carrier (and the carriers have deals at Best Buy right now as well, so don't hesitate). Get this deal while it lasts!
$400 off (22%)
$1399 99
$1799 99
Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals
Samsung's reigning flagship series - the Galaxy S22 lineup - is also enjoying discounts! All three phones are between $100 and over $800 off thanks to the Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy and Samsung. Amazon's also got a great deal and it is on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where you get a discount with no strings attached. Here are the best offers:
Galaxy S22 Ultra SAVE $825 NOW!
This early Cyber Monday deal gets you Samsung's top tier flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its included stylus, ready for work, at a discount of up to a huge $825! You can now get $225 off instantly and up to $600 enhanced trade-in credit. Even if your trade-in device is cracked, you can now save up to $315 on it (which is, actually, very generous!). Without the trade-in, the S22 Ultra starts at $974.99. Hurry up, this deal won't last forever!
$825 off (59%) Trade-in
$574 99
$1399 99
Galaxy S22+ NOW JUST $349.99
Save up to $650 on a new, unlocked Galaxy S22 Plus with this early Cyber Monday offer from Samsung itself, which again involves eligible trade-in. Give an eligible phone to Samsung, and the manufacturer will gladly shed 65% off the Galaxy S22 Plus. The phone employs the best Android has to offer, pairing it with friendly design, good performance, and versatile camera.
$650 off (65%) Trade-in
$349 99
$999 99
Galaxy S22 FOR JUST $324.99
Looking for a great compact Android phone? The Galaxy S22 is worth your consideration! Now down to just $475 with eligible trade-in! Get up to $400 off with enhanced trade-in, or up to $235 off on cracked device now at Samsung. Without a trade-in, you can get this phone starting at $724.99, which is still a decent discount. Of course, you can choose to get the unlocked version, or go for your carrier (keep in mind carriers do have additional deals as well, all detailed on Samsung's website).
$475 off (59%) Trade-in
$324 99
$799 99
Galaxy S22+ WAS $999.99 NOW $749.99
Save a huge $250 on several Galaxy S22+ variants in different colors, including a beautiful Pink one. Unlocked S22 Plus, with no conditions to worry about - just a perfect, simple Cyber Monday discount! The Galaxy S22+ is Samsung's current middle-child device, with excellent performance, more than a capable camera system, and approachable, user-friendly design. A very good Android phone for the price!
$250 off (25%)
$749 99
$999 99
Galaxy S22 WAS $799.99 NOW $699.99
This is a fully unlocked Galaxy S22 in a pretty Green color, with 128GB of storage to boot. Can now be yours with a clean $100 discount! On top of that, as with most Best Buy deals that are available during this sale event, you can save an additional amount of money if you trade in your old smartphone (discount depends on model and condition of your trade-in device, as usual).
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G deals
The Galaxy A53, Samsung's powerful mid-ranger is now more affordable than ever - a clean $100 off its normal price!
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G deals
Galaxy S21 FE FOR JUST $249.99 NOW
The "Fan Edition" Galaxy S21 is now even more attractive with this huge early Cyber Monday discount form Samsung itself. Up to 64% off with trade-in! You can get it unlocked or on the carrier of your choice, and carriers have additional offers (you can check those on Samsung's website). Even if you don't have a device to trade-in, you still get a discount and the S21 FE starts at $599.99 ($100 off without trade-in).
$450 off (64%) Trade-in
$249 99
$699 99
Apple iPhone 13 series deals
If you're okay with a carrier-locked iPhone, you can now have the iPhone 13 mini can be yours for as little as $629 via the following deal from Walmart:
Apple iPhone 12 series deals
Apple iPhone 11 series deals
Apple iPhone SE 2 deals
Google Pixel 7 series deals
Get a Google flagship for a more affordable than ever price thanks to these Cyber Monday deals. Save $100 and more now!
Google Pixel 6 series deals
OnePlus 10 Pro deals
The OnePlus 10 Pro is OnePlus' current flagship phone, but the real value can be found in the OnePlus 9 series.
Motorola edge deals
If you're looking for a Moto phone, these are the deals available on them right now.
Sony Xperia deals
Get a Sony Xperia phone this Cyber Monday with an epic discount.
Are phones on Cyber Monday sold unlocked?
Yes, the majority of the phone deals are for unlocked phones, especially at Amazon. However, Best Buy and carriers also have Cyber Monday offers, and some of these are tied to a carrier contract. You should be able to get almost any phone unlocked with deals from Amazon or Best Buy, but do keep in mind to double-check the deal before you pull the trigger.
Is Cyber Monday a good time to get a new phone?
Yes, definitely! Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy and Amazon, especially, are rocking and such discounts are not available outside of these sales. Even carriers have better deals during shopping events, including Cyber Monday. Basically, if you want to get the best discount you can have on the phone you're eyeing, it's a great choice to go for it during Cyber Monday or Black Friday.