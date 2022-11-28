45+ Best Cyber Monday phone deals right now

Top 5 phone Cyber Monday deals available right now

Another epic Cyber Monday deal is on the Motorola Edge Plus from 2022. You can now get this phone with a $165 discount, which is basically 25% off its retail price. This offers is on the unlocked model, and you don't need a trade-in or carrier contract to benefit from this discount. You can save additionally with trade-in if you wish.

The 2021 OnePlus flagship is still a very sleek device — with a curved design and sophisticated-looking finishes. OnePlus' dedication to snappy performance and updates still keep this device fresh, and it's definitely a fantastic purchase at $449.99. Great Cyber Monday deal, if you ask us!

Amazon's got a great 29% off offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra right now. This Cyber Monday deal discounts the phone quite notable while not requiring any trade ins, carrier contracts or activations whatsoever. Get the unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra now and enjoy a flawless performance, an epic 108MP main camera, 8K images and video recording, an S Pen and a premium design. Get it now!

This Cyber Monday deal from Samsung gets you the Z Flip 4 for as little as just $309.99, and relies on you having an eligible trade-in device. Save $750 today! This is by far the most generous deal you can find on this beautiful phone. Samsung gives you a discount even if you don't have a trade-in (without trade-in, the Z Flip 4 starts at $859.99). Enhanced trade-in gets you up to $600 off (you get $150 guaranteed trade-in on a Samsung device, details on Samsung's website). Awesome, if you ask us... simply-put, Awesome!!

Samsung's big, flagship folding phone (and tablet, basically) normally costs quite a pretty penny, but you can save up to $1350, and get it for as little as $569.99 right now! This offer is for the 512GB version, but the other storage options are also discounted. As with the Z Flip 4 discount at Samsung, you get instant savings even if you don't have a trade-in device. Carrier offers are also available.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals right now: snatch these generous offers!



Now is the time to save big on the best phones out there. You can save on Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S22 flagship series, as well as on the bold and powerful Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. The latest Pixels (the 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the budget-friendly Pixel 6a) are also enjoying some great discounts. OnePlus buyers will be delighted to hear that the latest flagship (as well as the ones from last year) are also available with slashed prices. Let's jump into the best offers now! Here are the current discounts...





If you're looking for a Moto phone, these are the deals available on them right now.











The Motorola Razr from 2020 - 57% off Always wanted to get a Razr? Well, Amazon is looking to get your attention with this massive 57% discount on 2020's model of the revitalized classic! $800 off (57%) $599 99 $1399 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G Power from 2021 - 48% off Why Power? Because of the 5,000 massive battery, of course! The Moto G power has earned it's name and if you are looking for a deal on it, Amazon has it with 48% off right now! $120 off (48%) $129 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G Stylus 5G from 2021 — 25% off Last year's Moto G Stylus is still 5G enabled and has gotten a nice 25% price cut thanks to Amazon! Check out the deal while it's live! $102 off (25%) $298 25 $399 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto Razr Gen 2 from 2020 — 57% off The Razr Gen 2 is a revived classic! Have you ever wanted to experience such a smartphone? It's 57% off right now through Motorola's online store! $800 off (57%) $599 99 $1399 99 Buy at Motorola Moto Razr 1st gen from 2019 — 67% off The first generation of the modernized classic can be yours right now for just under $500! This massive price cut is still live at Motorola's online store, so check it out while supplies last! $1000 off (67%) $499 99 $1499 99 Buy at Motorola The Motorola Edge+ from 2022 — 25% off The latest Edge Plus is quite hefty in size, it's storage is impressive with 512GB and it also comes completely unlocked. It can now be yours with 25% off via Amazon! $166 off (25%) $499 99 $665 50 Buy at Amazon The Motorola Edge 2020 — 20% off This smartphone has a responsive Edge display, a great 64MP camera, an impressive amount of storage... What are you waiting for? The Edge from 2020 is now 20% off via Amazon! $61 off (20%) $238 06 $299 27 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 5G from 2020 discounted by $280 The Moto Edge from 2020 is 5G enabled and still a solid pick, which is now very affordable thanks to this hefty price cut from BestBuy, which brings down this flagship's price by 40%. $280 off (40%) $419 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy Unlocked Motorola Edge from 2022 with 17% off Amazon has a great offer for you, which features Motorola's latest flagship with a sweet discount, unlocked for use with any carrier. If this is your smartphone of choice, check the deal out while it's still here! $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 2022 — off by $100 The Motorola Edge is a great pick for anyone looking for a smartphone with a responsive display and a durable battery! The $100 price cut is just a welcome bonus, now live at Motorola's online store! $100 off (17%) $499 99 $599 99 Buy at Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G from 2022 - 42% off Are you looking to join a new carrier and get a Moto G Stylus? The latest phone in the series is now available with a $100 discount through Walmart! $110 off (42%) $149 /mo $259 Buy at Walmart The Moto G Stylus 2022 — 40% off As the name suggests, this smartphone comes with it's own style. It's durable battery can give you plenty of time to be creative or take notes. And now, it's 40% off via Amazon! $120 off (40%) $179 99 $299 99 Buy at Amazon The Motorola One 5G Ace — 48% off This BestBuy deal has the Motorola One 5G with 48% off, which results in a price just a tad over $200! The deal is still live, so dive in if this is the smartphone you are looking for! $190 off (48%) $209 99 $399 99 Buy at BestBuy The Moto G 5G from 2022 — 38% off A 38% price cut from Amazon for the latest Moto G 5G. No contracts or trade-ins required - just a sweet deal here. Make sure to check it out! $150 off (38%) $249 99 $399 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G7 Power — 40% off This budget smartphone from Motorola is currently even more affordable, coming with a 40% discount, making it quite tempting. Check out the deal while supplies last! $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G Stylus from 2021 through Tacfone - 20% off The Moto G Stylus from 2021 is already a great budget entry, which has gotten an additional 20% price cut from Amazon! The smartphone is locked to Tacfone, so if you are looking to switch, check this deal out! $20 off (20%) $79 99 /mo $99 99 Buy at Amazon The Moto G Pure - 31% off The reliable budget entry from Motorola is now discounted even further for a total of 30% off via Amazon! It's locked to Verizon's Total, so if that is what you are looking for, don't miss out on this deal! $15 off (30%) $34 99 /mo $49 99 Buy at Amazon

Sony Xperia deals

Get a Sony Xperia phone this Cyber Monday with an epic discount.



Xperia PRO-I is now 44% off at Amazon right now A great deal is available at Amazon for the ultimate camera phone from Sony, the Xperia PRO-I. This phone is now discounted by an epic $790! Get this deal while it lasts! $790 off (44%) $1010 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon Sony Xperia 1 III now discounted by $500! If you're looking for a Sony phone, you're in luck! This generous deal gives you an epic $500 off the phone, which is 39% off the list price of this gorgeous device. Get it now while stocks last! $500 off (39%) $798 $1298 Buy at Amazon



Are phones on Cyber Monday sold unlocked?





Yes, the majority of the phone deals are for unlocked phones, especially at Amazon. However, Best Buy and carriers also have Cyber Monday offers, and some of these are tied to a carrier contract. You should be able to get almost any phone unlocked with deals from Amazon or Best Buy, but do keep in mind to double-check the deal before you pull the trigger.







Is Cyber Monday a good time to get a new phone?





Yes, definitely! Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy and Amazon, especially, are rocking and such discounts are not available outside of these sales. Even carriers have better deals during shopping events, including Cyber Monday. Basically, if you want to get the best discount you can have on the phone you're eyeing, it's a great choice to go for it during Cyber Monday or Black Friday.

