The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are sweetly discounted on Amazon once again
Amazon launches a limited-time discount on Samsung's latest mid-range tablets just a week before Prime Day.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We've got just another week until Prime Day 2025 kicks off. However, Amazon is apparently feeling impatient, as it's once again offering the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ at discounted prices. Both Android tablets are currently $50 off, but this bargain won't remain live for long.
For context, the S10 FE, which normally costs ~$500 in its base storage configuration, is now down to about $450. As for the larger Tab S10 FE+, it can be yours for roughly $600 instead of nearly $650. Sure, that doesn't seem like a huge deal, and we've also seen the promo before. Still, it's Amazon's best bargain to date, making it hard to ignore.
As for the Tab S10 FE+, it boasts a 13.1-inch touchscreen, making it a clear winner for home use and productivity. It also packs a larger 10,090mAh battery, giving you more screen time per charge.
Other than that, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ run on Android 15, come with the S Pen in the box, and feature an impressive IP68 rating. On top of everything else, they boast some AI extras and get promised support for a whopping seven years, ensuring your peace of mind all the way up to 2032.
If either Galaxy Tab S10 FE model sounds like your next tablet, don't wait—this limited-time sale could disappear any moment. Head to Amazon and grab the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or FE+ for $50 off while it lasts.
For context, the S10 FE, which normally costs ~$500 in its base storage configuration, is now down to about $450. As for the larger Tab S10 FE+, it can be yours for roughly $600 instead of nearly $650. Sure, that doesn't seem like a huge deal, and we've also seen the promo before. Still, it's Amazon's best bargain to date, making it hard to ignore.
The latest mid-range Samsung tablets don't differ a lot, by the way. In fact, the only major difference lies in size and battery. The smaller Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch 90Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery, making it the better pick for users seeking on-the-go entertainment.
As for the Tab S10 FE+, it boasts a 13.1-inch touchscreen, making it a clear winner for home use and productivity. It also packs a larger 10,090mAh battery, giving you more screen time per charge.
Under the hood, both devices have Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 chip, offering a great everyday experience. You might not want to push the SoC too much, though, as it might occasionally stutter when you run heavy apps or multitask.
Other than that, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ run on Android 15, come with the S Pen in the box, and feature an impressive IP68 rating. On top of everything else, they boast some AI extras and get promised support for a whopping seven years, ensuring your peace of mind all the way up to 2032.
If either Galaxy Tab S10 FE model sounds like your next tablet, don't wait—this limited-time sale could disappear any moment. Head to Amazon and grab the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or FE+ for $50 off while it lasts.
01 Jul, 2025The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are sweetly discounted on Amazon once again
30 Jun, 2025Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings
24 Jun, 2025Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with pen and cover) at this unbeatable price before it's too late! Amazon turns the Galaxy Tab S9 into a no-brainer at a whopping $330 off
23 Jun, 2025Save up to an overwhelming $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy right now!
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: