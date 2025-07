The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are sweetly discounted on Amazon once again

Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE $50 off (10%) Enjoy Galaxy AI features and S Pen precision with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The slate boasts an IP68 rating, giving you excellent water and dust resistance. The best part? Amazon is once again offering it for $50 off, but the promo won't last too long. Buy at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is $50 off at Amazon $50 off (8%) Want a bigger screen and a longer-lasting battery? The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ might be the better choice for you. This one is currently on sale for $50 off at Amazon as well, which remains its highest discount to date (at least at the e-commerce giant). Buy at Amazon

We've got just another week until Prime Day 2025 kicks off. However, Amazon is apparently feeling impatient, as it's once again offering the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ at discounted prices. Both Android tablets are currently $50 off, but this bargain won't remain live for long.For context, the S10 FE, which normally costs ~$500 in its base storage configuration, is now down to about $450. As for the larger Tab S10 FE+, it can be yours for roughly $600 instead of nearly $650. Sure, that doesn't seem like a huge deal, and we've also seen the promo before. Still, it's Amazon's best bargain to date, making it hard to ignore.The latest mid-range Samsung tablets don't differ a lot, by the way. In fact, the only major difference lies in size and battery. The smaller Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch 90Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery, making it the better pick for users seeking on-the-go entertainment.As for the Tab S10 FE+, it boasts a 13.1-inch touchscreen, making it a clear winner for home use and productivity. It also packs a larger 10,090mAh battery, giving you more screen time per charge.Under the hood, both devices have Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 chip, offering a great everyday experience. You might not want to push the SoC too much, though, as it might occasionally stutter when you run heavy apps or multitask.Other than that, theFE and FE+ run on Android 15 , come with the S Pen in the box, and feature an impressive IP68 rating. On top of everything else, they boast some AI extras and get promised support for a whopping seven years, ensuring your peace of mind all the way up to 2032.If eitherFE model sounds like your next tablet, don't wait—this limited-time sale could disappear any moment. Head to Amazon and grab theFE or FE+ for $50 off while it lasts.