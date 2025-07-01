Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are sweetly discounted on Amazon once again

Amazon launches a limited-time discount on Samsung's latest mid-range tablets just a week before Prime Day.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is being held by a person, with mountains displayed on its display.
We've got just another week until Prime Day 2025 kicks off. However, Amazon is apparently feeling impatient, as it's once again offering the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ at discounted prices. Both Android tablets are currently $50 off, but this bargain won't remain live for long.

Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE

$50 off (10%)
Enjoy Galaxy AI features and S Pen precision with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The slate boasts an IP68 rating, giving you excellent water and dust resistance. The best part? Amazon is once again offering it for $50 off, but the promo won't last too long.
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is $50 off at Amazon

$50 off (8%)
Want a bigger screen and a longer-lasting battery? The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ might be the better choice for you. This one is currently on sale for $50 off at Amazon as well, which remains its highest discount to date (at least at the e-commerce giant).
Buy at Amazon

For context, the S10 FE, which normally costs ~$500 in its base storage configuration, is now down to about $450. As for the larger Tab S10 FE+, it can be yours for roughly $600 instead of nearly $650. Sure, that doesn't seem like a huge deal, and we've also seen the promo before. Still, it's Amazon's best bargain to date, making it hard to ignore.

The latest mid-range Samsung tablets don't differ a lot, by the way. In fact, the only major difference lies in size and battery. The smaller Tab S10 FE features a 10.9-inch 90Hz display and an 8,000mAh battery, making it the better pick for users seeking on-the-go entertainment.

As for the Tab S10 FE+, it boasts a 13.1-inch touchscreen, making it a clear winner for home use and productivity. It also packs a larger 10,090mAh battery, giving you more screen time per charge.

Under the hood, both devices have Samsung's in-house Exynos 1580 chip, offering a great everyday experience. You might not want to push the SoC too much, though, as it might occasionally stutter when you run heavy apps or multitask.

Other than that, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ run on Android 15, come with the S Pen in the box, and feature an impressive IP68 rating. On top of everything else, they boast some AI extras and get promised support for a whopping seven years, ensuring your peace of mind all the way up to 2032.

If either Galaxy Tab S10 FE model sounds like your next tablet, don't wait—this limited-time sale could disappear any moment. Head to Amazon and grab the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or FE+ for $50 off while it lasts.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
173 stories
01 Jul, 2025
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are sweetly discounted on Amazon once again
30 Jun, 2025
Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings
24 Jun, 2025
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (with pen and cover) at this unbeatable price before it's too late! Amazon turns the Galaxy Tab S9 into a no-brainer at a whopping $330 off
23 Jun, 2025
Save up to an overwhelming $500 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy right now!
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images

Latest News

For a limited time pay just $15 per month for Boost Mobile unlimited talk, data, text
For a limited time pay just $15 per month for Boost Mobile unlimited talk, data, text
Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phone gets its insides partially revealed
Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phone gets its insides partially revealed
T-Mobile 's great Pixel deal includes a free phone and a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
T-Mobile 's great Pixel deal includes a free phone and a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Facebook now uses the photos in your phone to train its Meta AI (if you allow it)
Facebook now uses the photos in your phone to train its Meta AI (if you allow it)
Apple's legal fight with the DOJ is about to become a lengthy one
Apple's legal fight with the DOJ is about to become a lengthy one
Google seems to be quietly testing a smarter way to manage app downloads
Google seems to be quietly testing a smarter way to manage app downloads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless