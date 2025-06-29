Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images

Samsung’s Watch 8 Classic appears in another early leak, showing off its newly "squircled" shape

Samsung Galaxy Watch
Leaked CAD renders of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Leaked CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Image Credit — Evan Blass

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has leaked once again, and this time, we are looking at a real-life image of the device. The photo was shared on Weibo by leaker Setsuna Digital, also known as Instant Digital, and gives us a clearer look at what may be Samsung’s next smartwatch, just days before its expected launch.

Leaks surrounding the Galaxy Watch 8 series have been increasing recently. In addition to CAD-based renders for the entire Watch 8 series, the Classic model previously appeared in an eBay listing, hinting that testing or retail units may already be in circulation. This new photo adds another layer to the growing pile of evidence.

Leaked photos of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. | Images credit — Setsuna Digital via Weibo

The image shows a metal watch body paired with a black leather band. The watch includes two side buttons and what looks like a physical rotating bezel. One notable difference from Samsung's previous Classic watch offerings is the "squircle" shape that debuted with the Galaxy Watch Ultra and that has undoubtedly become synonymous with it. This new design appears to be the direction that Samsung now wants to take with all of its watches.

Additionally, compared to older designs, the bezel appears slightly thinner, and the screen may be larger, although Samsung has not confirmed any of these details. We have also seen reports that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could feature a brighter display and better durability.

Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy Watch 8 series yet, but the company is expected to reveal it alongside its next wave of foldable devices during its Unpacked event on July 9th. The event is expected to focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and other updated wearables.

With multiple leaks now backing up the same design, it seems increasingly likely that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is on the way with this updated look. Whether it can attract attention over the popular Ultra model remains to be seen, but the return of the rotating bezel and its new brand identity could help it stand out in Samsung’s expanding watch lineup.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
