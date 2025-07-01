You can't turn down Google's first-gen Pixel Fold at these phenomenal new prices!





That's because the OG Pixel Fold is on sale at some remarkably low prices at Woot right now in both refurbished and brand-new condition, still delivering amazing value despite its advanced age... and outdated Google Tensor G2 processor.

Google Pixel Fold $479 99 $1799 $1319 off (73%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Grade A Refurbished, Practically New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Google Pixel Fold $579 99 $1799 $1219 off (68%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Brand-New Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included Buy at Woot Google Pixel Fold $1301 off (72%) 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Shooter, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Renewed Buy at Amazon





If you hurry, you can pay as little as $579.99 for a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged foldable with a 7.6-inch primary OLED screen and 5.8-inch cover display, which is an awesome deal no matter how you look at it. That's a "fully unlocked" Pixel Fold variant with 256GB internal storage space and a 1-year warranty included, mind you, and for $120 extra, you can bump up the local digital hoarding room to 512 gigs.





Alternatively, you can go for a "grade A" refurbished unit with a 1-year warranty of its own at $479.99 and up, and don't worry, those ultra-affordable devices are said to be "practically new", working on all US carriers despite technically being " Verizon models" and offering top-shelf "quality and performance" after clearing all the necessary tests.

$479.99, of course, will buy you a 256GB storage configuration, with 512 gig units costing $549.99... for a limited time. In contrast, the greatest Amazon deal available today has the former variant listed at $18 more in "renewed" condition with no clear warranty details in sight.





Pixel Fold from Woot while you can if you're in the market for one of the So, yes, you should definitely think about picking up thefrom Woot while you can if you're in the market for one of the best foldable devices with one of the lowest price points out there. Obviously, this bad boy is nowhere near as powerful or as overall impressive as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 ... which is why it's so much cheaper.

