You can't turn down Google's first-gen Pixel Fold at these phenomenal new prices!
It might be old, but Google's rookie foldable effort is also outstandingly affordable right now, which should definitely grab the attention of many bargain hunters.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though Google is getting ready to unveil its third-ever in-house foldable device, bargain hunters willing to give these types of phones a chance might want to consider the search giant's first Galaxy Z Fold alternative today.
That's because the OG Pixel Fold is on sale at some remarkably low prices at Woot right now in both refurbished and brand-new condition, still delivering amazing value despite its advanced age... and outdated Google Tensor G2 processor.
If you hurry, you can pay as little as $579.99 for a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged foldable with a 7.6-inch primary OLED screen and 5.8-inch cover display, which is an awesome deal no matter how you look at it. That's a "fully unlocked" Pixel Fold variant with 256GB internal storage space and a 1-year warranty included, mind you, and for $120 extra, you can bump up the local digital hoarding room to 512 gigs.
Alternatively, you can go for a "grade A" refurbished unit with a 1-year warranty of its own at $479.99 and up, and don't worry, those ultra-affordable devices are said to be "practically new", working on all US carriers despite technically being "Verizon models" and offering top-shelf "quality and performance" after clearing all the necessary tests.
$479.99, of course, will buy you a 256GB storage configuration, with 512 gig units costing $549.99... for a limited time. In contrast, the greatest Amazon deal available today has the former variant listed at $18 more in "renewed" condition with no clear warranty details in sight.
So, yes, you should definitely think about picking up the Pixel Fold from Woot while you can if you're in the market for one of the best foldable devices with one of the lowest price points out there. Obviously, this bad boy is nowhere near as powerful or as overall impressive as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6... which is why it's so much cheaper.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: