The Amazon Echo Buds with ANC are a steal at 68% off ahead of Prime Day
Prime Day starts early with this epic Amazon Echo Buds with ANC sale. Get yours with Prime membership and save big a week before the event.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day 2025 came early and with a bang! Technically, we have another week until the event starts, but Amazon has released an early deal users shopping for a new pair of earbuds with ANC shouldn't miss. We're talking about the Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, normally priced at nearly $140. Thanks to this Prime-exclusive deal, you can save a massive 68%!
We're not joking. These earbuds with audio personalization are indeed a steal at under $45 a whole week before the event. We wouldn't count on the deal sticking around for long, though, so you might want to act fast. We should also point out that the e-commerce giant hasn't launched this particular sale since last year. Feeling tempted yet? You definitely should be.
Since these are Amazon earbuds, they naturally offer hands-free control with Alexa. You can set reminders, make phone calls, etc., with your voice.
As for battery life, the Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation offer up to five hours of music per charge or up to 15 hours with the wireless charging case. Certainly not the longest-lasting earbuds on the market, these fellas deliver more than decent playtime for their price.
At the end of the day, these Amazon buds might not rival the best wireless earbuds on the market. But hey—they're a jaw-dropping 68% off right now, making them a steal you just can't miss. Get yours and save with this Prime-exclusive sale.
We're not joking. These earbuds with audio personalization are indeed a steal at under $45 a whole week before the event. We wouldn't count on the deal sticking around for long, though, so you might want to act fast. We should also point out that the e-commerce giant hasn't launched this particular sale since last year. Feeling tempted yet? You definitely should be.
Granted, these bad boys are nowhere near as popular as the AirPods Pro 2, but they work with Android and iOS devices, offer audio personalization, and decent ANC. They won't completely silence the world around you, but they make unwanted sounds less distracting—a win at this price point.
The lightweight design is another highlight here, as it enables long wear without ear fatigue. The buds even support Bluetooth Multipoint, letting you switch between devices without missing a beat.
As for battery life, the Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation offer up to five hours of music per charge or up to 15 hours with the wireless charging case. Certainly not the longest-lasting earbuds on the market, these fellas deliver more than decent playtime for their price.
At the end of the day, these Amazon buds might not rival the best wireless earbuds on the market. But hey—they're a jaw-dropping 68% off right now, making them a steal you just can't miss. Get yours and save with this Prime-exclusive sale.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: