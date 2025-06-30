Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

A security update fixed battery life? Some Galaxy S24 and Fold 5 users think so

It was just a security patch… or was it?

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series One UI
Usually, new updates to older devices either bring no changes to battery life or even make it worse. Many people complained after receiving One UI 7 based on Android 15 that the update destroyed the battery life on their devices. Well, it seems Samsung may have decided to fix this issue

Now, some Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 users have shared online that they are noticing lately that the battery life on their phones has improved after the June 2025 security update. 

A Galaxy Z Fold 5 user claims that the battery life on their phone improved dramatically – by 400%, which is pretty amazing, if true. Meanwhile, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ users are saying their battery life has also improved, albeit with not such a huge difference. 

The June 2025 security update was released earlier this month, and it started arriving to Galaxy S24 users two weeks ago for the international model and one week ago for the US models. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 received the update last week (both international and US models). 


Generally speaking, security updates usually are focused on fixing vulnerabilities and other bugs related to exploits. However, sometimes these updates can improve the overall smoothness of a phone or even its power efficiency. But it's important to note that other Galaxy S24 and Z Fold 5 users are not reporting seeing improvements in battery life. 

Noticed better battery life on your S24 or Z Fold 5 after the June 2025 patch?

Vote View Result

One UI 7 is one big update and one that's been long-awaited. Its official release was delayed a few times and even started then stopped, then started again in some markets. Generally, many people were unsettled by the speed at which the significant update was delivered. When it finally arrived, some had to experience the battery life of their phone decreasing.

So it's great that Samsung is addressing the issue. 

Meanwhile, something else is worth noting in this case as well. After a major One UI update, it's normal for Galaxy phones to experience increased battery drain for a few days. This happens as the system re-indexes files, updates apps, and re-optimizes background processes. Android also needs time to relearn usage patterns to manage power more efficiently. 

Performance and battery life typically stabilize within 2–5 days. So, it could have been the security update, but it also could have been just Android settling itself out. 

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless