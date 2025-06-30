Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phone gets its insides partially revealed

The Galaxy A17 is expected to arrive sometime in October, but we already know a few things about the mid-range device.

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy logo
The Galaxy A series is one of the most popular lineups of mid-range smartphones, but the one we’ll be talking about is leaning more toward the affordable part of the mid-range category.

Samsung Galaxy A17 is a new smartphone that the South Korean company plans to launch later this fall. The sequel to the Galaxy A16 has been recently spotted at Finland’s SGS Fimko certification website.

The real piece of news is the fact that the Galaxy A17 will be coming to the United States, as well as Europe and South Korea. The phone’s model numbers listed on indicate the region where it will be launched: SM-A176B/DS; SM-A176B; SM-A176U; SM-A176U1; SM-A176N.

Do you think Samsung Galaxy A series phones needs a little bit of innovation?

Vote View Result


Besides confirming the Galaxy A17 will eventually make its debut in the US, the listing also reveals the size of the battery. Before we go into more details, it’s important to mention that the Galaxy A16 packs a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Well, it appears that Samsung has decided that the sequel should use a similar 5,000 mAh battery. The listing on Finland’s SGS Fimko lists the phone with a 4,860 mAh battery, which means the Galaxy A17’s battery capacity is 5,000 mAh.

We’ve also learned that the phone’s battery could support 25W wired charging speeds, just like the Galaxy A16. Unfortunately, not much else is revealed by this listing, and reports about the Galaxy A17 have been pretty scarce because the phone is still some months away.

In fact, the only other thing we know about the Galaxy A17 is also the only upgrade over the Galaxy A16, and that’s the fact that its main camera will feature OIS (optical image stabilization) support. The Galaxy A16 is missing this camera feature, so this is one aspect where the sequel will improve the family.

Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phone gets its insides partially revealed
Samsung Galaxy A16 is still selling in the US | Image credit: Samsung

We don’t expect any meaningful upgrades for the Galaxy A17, especially taking into account the latest report about its battery. That said, here are the Galaxy A16’s key specs, which might be very close to the Galaxy A17’s.

Samsung Galaxy A16 at a glance:

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Chipset: Exynos 1380 / MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • Memory: 4/6/8 GB
  • Storage: 128/256 GB, expandable via microSD
  • Main camera: 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 25W wired charging support

The Galaxy A17 isn’t going to be the company’s best mid-range phone, but it could be a decent device if priced competitively. Since it won’t bring too many upgrades over the Galaxy A16, in theory, it shouldn’t be more expensive. For reference, the Galaxy A16 5G was priced to sell for $200 in the US.

