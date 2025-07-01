Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

For a limited time pay just $15 per month for Boost Mobile unlimited talk, data, text

Boost Mobile offers 3 months of unlimited talk, text, data for just $15 a month for a limited time.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Wireless service Boost Dish
A Boost Mobile store from back in the old days.
If you bring your own device to Boost Mobile you can sign up for a remarkable BYOD (Bring your own device) deal that charges you $15 per month over the first three months of service. After the three months is over, you pay $25 per month in perpetuity. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data and no contract needs to be signed. You get 30GB of premium data each month. You need to sign up for Autopay to take advantage of this deal and iPhone users need to be running iOS 15.2 or higher.

Once you consume more than the 30GB of premium data you are allocated each month, and you are using certain partner networks, your data speed could be reduced to 512kbps. Most customers connected using Boost Mobile's own network or using certain partner networks will not experience slower speeds even after consuming all of the 30GB of premium data they receive each month.  

The deal is available through July 6th which means that time is running out. 5G service requires a 5G-compatible device. Wow! You probably could have figured that out all on your own. Also, 5G service is not available in all markets.

Will you take Boost Mobile up on its offer?

Vote View Result

Boost Mobile is officially the fourth largest carrier in the U.S. behind Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.  For years, Boost was a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) which means that it didn't own its own network and bought wireless service from AT&T and T-Mobile to sell to the public. However, as a condition for allowing T-Mobile to purchase Sprint, the FCC and DOJ wanted a carrier to replace Sprint as the fourth largest in the U.S. That carrier was Dish Network, Boost Mobile's parent (which is now EchoStar). 

To placate the FCC, Dish agreed to build its own standalone 5G network which it is in the process of doing. Such a network uses a dedicated 5G core which delivers Ultra-Low Latency or extremely fast response times in single-digit milliseconds. This is necessary when 5G is used for:

  • Autonomous self-driving vehicles.
  • Remote surgery and healthcare.
  • Industrial automation (e.g., controlling robots in factories).
  • Real-time augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).
  • Cloud gaming with minimal lag.

Recommended Stories
Standalone 5G networks also allow for the creation of network slices. Each slice can be optimized with certain features. One slice could provide ultra-low latency, another can offer high bandwidth to a customer. Think of it as a way to meet certain requirements that a customer needs to have provided it from its SA 5G network.

Pay only $15 for the first three months of unlimited talk, text, and data from Boost Mobile. | Image credit-Boost Mobile - For a limited time pay just $15 per month for Boost Mobile unlimited talk, data, text
Pay only $15 for the first three months of unlimited talk, text, and data from Boost Mobile. | Image credit-Boost Mobile

This isn't anything that you need to be concerned with if you plan on signing up for Boost's deal. What you need to know is this. If you pay $15 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data and $25 a month every month afterward you will pay $270 per line for the first year and $300 per line for each subsequent year. If you need two lines, take 50% off the second line for half of the year. If you need three lines, take the third line free for a year.

If you're interested in Boost Mobile's deal, head over to the website and remember, the deal expires at the end of the day on July 6th.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 3

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Two Apple Watch models are reportedly about to get major upgrades — and one is long overdue
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leaks again and this time we got real world images

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are sweetly discounted on Amazon once again
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ are sweetly discounted on Amazon once again
Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phone gets its insides partially revealed
Samsung’s next Galaxy A series phone gets its insides partially revealed
T-Mobile 's great Pixel deal includes a free phone and a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
T-Mobile 's great Pixel deal includes a free phone and a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Facebook now uses the photos in your phone to train its Meta AI (if you allow it)
Facebook now uses the photos in your phone to train its Meta AI (if you allow it)
Apple's legal fight with the DOJ is about to become a lengthy one
Apple's legal fight with the DOJ is about to become a lengthy one
Google seems to be quietly testing a smarter way to manage app downloads
Google seems to be quietly testing a smarter way to manage app downloads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless