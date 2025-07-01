For a limited time pay just $15 per month for Boost Mobile unlimited talk, data, text

If you bring your own device to Boost Mobile you can sign up for a remarkable BYOD (Bring your own device) deal that charges you $15 per month over the first three months of service. After the three months is over, you pay $25 per month in perpetuity. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data and no contract needs to be signed. You get 30GB of premium data each month. You need to sign up for Autopay to take advantage of this deal and iPhone users need to be running iOS 15.2 or higher.





Once you consume more than the 30GB of premium data you are allocated each month, and you are using certain partner networks, your data speed could be reduced to 512kbps. Most customers connected using Boost Mobile's own network or using certain partner networks will not experience slower speeds even after consuming all of the 30GB of premium data they receive each month.





The deal is available through July 6th which means that time is running out. 5G service requires a 5G-compatible device. Wow! You probably could have figured that out all on your own. Also, 5G service is not available in all markets.

Will you take Boost Mobile up on its offer? Yes. $15 per month for 3 months talk, text, data is amazing. I might do it although a whole year at $15 would be better. No. I'm not sold on Boost's service. No. I want an even cheaper deal. Yes. $15 per month for 3 months talk, text, data is amazing. 50% I might do it although a whole year at $15 would be better. 25% No. I'm not sold on Boost's service. 25% No. I want an even cheaper deal. 0%





T-Mobile , and AT&T and T-Mobile to purchase Sprint, the FCC and DOJ wanted a carrier to replace Sprint as the fourth largest in the U.S. That carrier was Dish Network, Boost Mobile's parent (which is now EchoStar). Boost Mobile is officially the fourth largest carrier in the U.S. behind Verizon , and AT&T . For years, Boost was a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) which means that it didn't own its own network and bought wireless service fromand T-Mobile to sell to the public. However, as a condition for allowingto purchase Sprint, the FCC and DOJ wanted a carrier to replace Sprint as the fourth largest in the U.S. That carrier was Dish Network, Boost Mobile's parent (which is now EchoStar).





To placate the FCC, Dish agreed to build its own standalone 5G network which it is in the process of doing. Such a network uses a dedicated 5G core which delivers Ultra-Low Latency or extremely fast response times in single-digit milliseconds. This is necessary when 5G is used for:





Autonomous self-driving vehicles.

Remote surgery and healthcare.

Industrial automation (e.g., controlling robots in factories).

Real-time augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR).

Cloud gaming with minimal lag.

Recommended Stories Standalone 5G networks also allow for the creation of network slices. Each slice can be optimized with certain features. One slice could provide ultra-low latency, another can offer high bandwidth to a customer. Think of it as a way to meet certain requirements that a customer needs to have provided it from its SA 5G network. Standalone 5G networks also allow for the creation of network slices. Each slice can be optimized with certain features. One slice could provide ultra-low latency, another can offer high bandwidth to a customer. Think of it as a way to meet certain requirements that a customer needs to have provided it from its SA 5G network.



This isn't anything that you need to be concerned with if you plan on signing up for Boost's deal. What you need to know is this. If you pay $15 per month for unlimited talk, text, and data and $25 a month every month afterward you will pay $270 per line for the first year and $300 per line for each subsequent year. If you need two lines, take 50% off the second line for half of the year. If you need three lines, take the third line free for a year.



If you're interested in Boost Mobile's deal, head over to the website and remember, the deal expires at the end of the day on July 6th.