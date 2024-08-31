iPhone 16 vs iPhone 14: All rumored upgrades explained

Intro





iPhone 14 owners ? What are the expected changes in the iPhone 16 compared to the iPhone 14 , released two years prior? And will the new features justify an upgrade for





The iPhone 16 family will make its official debut on Monday, September 9th, but even now we already know from leaks and rumors most of the expected new features.





The iPhone 16 will keep the overall design and 6.1-inch size of the iPhone 14 , but it will add two new physical buttons, the Action button and the Capture button, and it will benefit from a higher resolution 48MP main camera, as well as a new and faster processor.





However, the iPhone 16 will NOT have the anticipated 120Hz ProMotion display, which remains exclusive to the more expensive Pro models.









Let's explore all of the changes in more detail below.





Design and Display Quality

Same size, but new physical buttons and a horizontal camera





The shape and size of the iPhone 16 is very similar to the iPhone 14 . Both are 6.1-inch phones with flat sides, an aluminum frame and a glass front and back.





There are some tweaks and changes, though. You get two new physical buttons on the iPhone 16 . The Mute switch from the iPhone 14 gets replaced by a programmable Action button, and both are located on the top left above the volume keys.





You also get a new Capture button on the right side, below the power key. This Capture button is expected to work with camera apps only, both Apple's native one and third-party apps. It will be a two-way key, where a half-press would allow you to lock focus and a full press will capture a photo or record video, much like a regular camera shutter button. Since it is expected to be a capacitve button, you will be also able to do things like swipe on it to zoom in and out.





On the back, you still have a dual camera system, but it's a vertical one instead of a diagonal one.





The rest is pretty much the same, including the size and weight, and if there are any changes, they will be barely noticeable.





We should also mention the USB-C port on the iPhone 16 , a welcome change from the Lightning port on the iPhone 14 .





Both models also have IP68 water and dust protection.









As for screen quality, you have the same 6.1-inch OLED screen on both phones, but the iPhone 14 has a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, while we expect the iPhone 16 to reach at least 2,000 nits, which would make it much easier to use outdoors.





We already mentioned the big disappointment – the iPhone 16 is not getting 120Hz ProMotion, so both the iPhone 16 and 14 will share the same old 60Hz screen tech.





Rumors say ProMotion will finally arrive on the vanilla iPhone 17 model in 2025, if that's any consolation.





Performance and Software

New iPhone, new chip





Arriving two years after the iPhone 14 , the iPhone 16 will benefit from a newer and faster processor.





iPhone 14 runs on the A15 Bionic chip built on 5nm technology, the iPhone 16 is expected to be the first vanilla iPhone model to get a 3nm chipset, the supposed Apple A18. Notice that the Pro chip. While theruns on the A15 Bionic chip built on 5nm technology, theis expected to be the first vanilla iPhone model to get a 3nm chipset, the supposed Apple A18. Notice that the iPhone 16 Pro models are likely to get a slightly faster Apple A18chip.





More importantly, the iPhone 16 will get 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB on the iPhone 14 . This will enable the iPhone 16 to get all the new Apple Intelligence (AI) features, while the iPhone 14 will unfortunately not be compatible with AI.









We don't anticipated any changes to the storage options on the iPhone 16 , so you will still be able to choose between 128GB, 256GB or 512GB capacities.





The iPhone 16 will probably use a slightly newer modem (the Snapdragon X70), compared to the iPhone 14 (Snapdragon X65), so reception should be a bit improved.





Camera Spatial Video, baby

The iPhone 16 will have a new vertical styling for the camera, but it remains the familiar dual camera system with a main and an ultrawide lens.

Recommended Stories Compared to the iPhone 14 , the iPhone 16 will be a big jump because of the more capable 48MP main camera vs the 12MP snapper on the older model. This new sensor provides more detail and better low light performance, plus many of the overprocessing issues from the iPhone 14 should be gone. It also delivers a 2X lossless zoom quality, an improvement over the digital zoom on the iPhone 14 .

The changes to the ultra-wide camera should be more subtle as both phones share a similar 12MP sensor, with the same 13mm field of view and f/2.2 aperture.

The big change will be the new physical Capture Button, placed below the power key.

First, this will be a capacitive button, so it will only register a press when you push it with your finger and it won't get accidentally triggered in your pocket. You will be able to use it various camera apps, including third-party ones, but only camera apps.

In an app, a half press would allow you to lock exposure or focus, while a full press would capture an image or start recording a video.

And finally, since this is a capacitive button, it will also double as a trackpad of sorts. One possible feature is you could slide your finger to zoom in and out, or you could quickly adjust the amount of background blur for portraits, or quickly cycle through filters.

We love all of this! The Capture button makes it faster and easier to seize those precious moments.

Leaks also mention a new JPEG-XL format on the iPhone 16 that could be added to the current HEIF and JPEG formats, but we don't yet have more color on this.

And of course, expect a bunch of AI editing features on the iPhone 16 , such as the new "Clean Up" tool in Photos, as well as smart resize and smart move of objects.

As for video, we don't expect major changes, so 4K60 remains the maximum available quality.

The vertical cameras should, however, enable Spatial Video which you can then play on the Apple Vision Pro . This seems like something far out in the future currently, as not many people own the headset yet, but it's nice having the option to record 3D videos.

Audio Quality and Haptics

Apple tweaks and improves the audio quality from iPhones every year, but we don't anticipate any ground-breaking changes in the iPhone 16 .

And as for haptics, they have been top-notch ever since the Taptic Engine on the iPhone 6s! Don't look for significant changes in this area either.

Battery Life and Charging Slightly bigger battery and even faster charging (possibly, maybe)

The iPhone 16 has roughly the same size as the iPhone 14 , so don't anticipate dramatic changes in battery size or battery life.

Still, leaks say the iPhone 16 will get a 3,561mAh battery, a 9% increase over the 3,279mAh battery on the iPhone 14 .

Apple rates the iPhone 14 for 20 hours of video playback and 80 hours of audio playback, and in a couple of weeks we will see if the estimate improves with the iPhone 16 .





Interestingly, we could see a shift in charging speeds, the first one in years.





Rumors suggest the iPhone 16 might get 40W fast wired charging (up from 20W currently), and 20W fast MagSafe wireless charging (up from 15W currently).





This is far from certain, and knowing Apple's conservative approach to charging speeds, we'd rather wait to see this official than believe it right away.





Specs Comparison





iPhone 16 vs iPhone 14 specs: And here is a high-level look of the expected









Should you upgrade?





So... is the iPhone 16 a worthy upgrade?





We say: iPhone 14 users not rushing to buy a new phone could wait another year.





The big ticket item, ProMotion, has not arrived to the iPhone 16 , and it might finally appear on the iPhone 17 next year.





The AI upgrades are probably the biggest reason to upgrade, but many of those new features such as the new Siri will only arrive next year on the iPhone 16 with updates. We suspect Apple will need at least a year to catch up with Google on AI.





The camera improvements are nice and we do expect a modest battery life upgrade, but none of that seems enough. You also have the new buttons and the USB-C port. Again, more conveniences that are nice to have.





What do you think? Is the iPhone 16 a good upgrade and what new features stands out the most for you?



