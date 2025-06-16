I swapped my iPhone 16 for a gaming phone. Here's the good, the bad, and the ugly



Why? To test if a gaming phone was good enough to be my daily driver. Here's what I found.



The good



Gaming phones look different







Duh! Of course they do! How else would every one of your friends know that you bought one and you're gearing up to kick their behinds (no bad words, guys) at Fortnite?

The thing is, I don't play Fortnite, and as a matter of fact, I haven't played a mobile game since Fate/Grand Order back in 2023.



But gaming aside, several of my friends (and somewhat surprisingly, two female friends) have shown interest in my new gaming phone since the switch.



90% of my friends use iPhones (one has a iPhone 16 on the table during our tea gatherings (and by tea, I mean the one that's made from hops) never produced any excitement. 90% of my friends use iPhones (one has a Pixel 8 Pro , but he's a weirdo), and putting myon the table during our tea gatherings (and by tea, I mean the one that's made from hops) never produced any excitement.



Somehow, the transparent back glass, the camera system flush with the body, and the spinning cooling fan intrigued pretty much anyone who has seen this thing (reveal of the model toward the end).



Bye-bye, battery anxiety





Apple iPhone 16

( 3561 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 21m Ranks #91 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 4m Browsing 16h 48m Average is 16h 29m Video 7h 30m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 9h 52m Average is 10h 11m Charging speed 20W Charger 59% 30 min 1h 42m Full charge Ranks #117 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 25W Charger 50% 30 min 1h 43m Full charge Ranks #6 for phones released in the past 2 years Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Battery anxiety is a real thing! I can tell you that from my own experience with the Battery anxiety is a real thing! I can tell you that from my own experience with the iPhone 12 mini and its successor, the iPhone 13 mini . As much as I loved compact phones, I was forced to switch to something longer-lasting back then.



I was prepared with a solid battery life when I switched to the gaming phone , but it has exceeded my expectations.



Not that the iPhone 16 battery life is bad, not at all. It will get you through the day, but sometimes you'll end up hitting that 20% mark when you're still on the move, getting home, or away from a charger in general. And that's just not a nice feeling.



With the gaming device, I easily get two days, and when I go to bed with 39% battery, I don't even bother charging overnight. Why? Because charging is just better on this phone.



I'm not sure if the active fan actually helps with temperature control and subsequently charges the battery faster, but I can get from 20% to 80% while brushing my teeth every morning. It's wonderful.



The iPhone 16 , like most of the iPhone models of late, teaches you the habit of overnight charging. Or, I should say, cements that habit. It's not a terrible thing or a major inconvenience, but using a gaming phone reveals that there are other ways to achieve this.



Fast and Furious, tuning edition







I know that bragging about speed might seem funny coming from an ex- iPhone 16 user, but hear me out. The raw benchmark scores might be close between the iPhone 16 and my new gaming phone , but the feeling is completely different.



The gaming device has been optimized for speed, and by optimized, I mean everything from the touch sampling rate (the screen feels really responsive) to the refresh rate (144 Hz) and the UI animations. The gaming device has been optimized for speed, and by optimized, I mean everything from the touch sampling rate (the screen feels really responsive) to the refresh rate (144 Hz) and the UI animations.



Gamers are very sensitive toward things like response times, refresh rates and frames per second, so the phone tries to make sure all those boxes have been ticked. It just feels fast.



The tuning part is the ability to fine-tune the interface and also the hardware to your liking. You miss the mute switch? You can assign that function to the hardware slider button. Do you want rounder app icons? Done. No animation transitions? Done.



You can also use the RGB lights around the phone for notifications, Nothing-phone-style. Even if you're not a fan of colorful lights, you can tone them down and use one color in a subtle way.



Boombox inside your pocket









gaming phones I've tested sound amazing. One area where gaming phones typically excel is audio. Whether it's because gamers like big sound or the sheer size of most gaming devices allows for bigger speakers, the result is that most of theI've tested sound amazing.



And this one is no exception. It's very powerful, and it produces detailed sound with great bass as well. It might not rival a big And this one is no exception. It's very powerful, and it produces detailed sound with great bass as well. It might not rival a big Bluetooth speaker such as a JBL Charge or Bose Soundlink, but the phone can give smaller speakers a run for their money.



I found that I can't use it at max volume; it's just too loud. I should also mention the presence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Even though most people won't use it in 2025, it's a 'nice-to-have' feature on any phone.



The bad



Is this a selfie photo or a painting?







The selfie camera is atrocious. There's no way around this, as the company behind this phone has gone for an edge-to-edge screen and hidden the front camera under a miniature display. When you use the selfie camera, the pixels of this mini screen become transparent, as much as they can, to let light into the camera.



But the result is far from perfect. To say the least. The photos appear washed out, lacking detail and occasionally even focus. To compensate, the phone uses heavy post-processing that makes photos look almost like oil paintings. And not in a pretty way. But the result is far from perfect. To say the least. The photos appear washed out, lacking detail and occasionally even focus. To compensate, the phone uses heavy post-processing that makes photos look almost like oil paintings. And not in a pretty way.



The same goes for the main camera system, to some extent. The wide camera is decent; you can get some nice shots using it, but the ultrawide is not good, and there's no telephoto of any kind.



So, if you're an Instagram fanatic or a mobile photography wannabe, this phone is just not the right one for you.



Mora is not (even) Siri







Should we talk about AI? It's all the rage right now, and while Apple is catching up with its gaming phones are even further behind on that front. Should we talk about AI? It's all the rage right now, and while Apple is catching up with its Apple Intelligence are even further behind on that front.



I'm a bit reluctant to talk about Mora, the mascot of this gaming phone , but I will say this. If you enjoy anime-style, scarcely dressed, schoolgirl-like characters, you might get something out of it.



Otherwise, Mora is extremely annoying and not very helpful. She's not an AI per se; she's just a digital companion (whatever that means).



But even on the more conventional AI front, this gaming phone can't do much. There's AI-powered translation and something called Smart AI Sidebar – a shortcut bar with the apps you've been using the most.



There's Gemini available, but it's not the same integration you're getting with Apple Intelligence . There's Gemini available, but it's not the same integration you're getting with Galaxy AI or even



How do I carry this thing around?



This phone is big. It's not huge, but the design makes it feel enormous. There's almost no rounding or beveling of the sides or edges. It's like a rectangular brick. This has its appeal (for those of you who have read Arthur Clarke's Odyssey 2001, this IS the Monolith), but if you prefer something sleeker and more rounded, this is not it.



Also, you kind of can't put a case on, or to be more precise – you shouldn't. It will negate the cool factor you're getting from the phone's looks – the transparent back glass, the lights, everything. Also, you kind of can't put a case on, or to be more precise – you shouldn't. It will negate the cool factor you're getting from the phone's looks – the transparent back glass, the lights, everything.



The ugly







Fragile or just moody?







Speaking of the transparent back and also the active cooling fan, here's where things start to get a bit ugly.



It's been quite hot here in the past couple of days, with temperatures hitting 88 degrees. It's not unusual; we've had summers surpassing the 100 mark.



It was on one of these hot days that I noticed the adhesive under the back glass of this phone starting to show up and let go a bit.



To be fair, it returned to normal when I moved the phone to a cooler place, but it's still a concern, nonetheless.



The other thing is that with active cooling, you need vents and a lot of air sucked in and blown out. The result is a phone that's very sensitive to dust and dirt particles (which can go inside and block the fan or even damage it), and the water protection is, I would say, nonexistent.





Technically, the phone is rated IP54, but I wouldn't risk it. You shouldn't get this phone near water and also be extra careful with dust, dirt, and excessive heat.



The big reveal and a conclusion







Some of you might've already guessed the phone, especially if you've read my latest reviews and articles. It's the Some of you might've already guessed the phone, especially if you've read my latest reviews and articles. It's the RedMagic 10S Pro



I decided to try living with this device for a while to help anyone considering switching permanently to a gaming phone as their daily driver.



Can it be done? Even if coming from an iPhone? The short answer is yes. If you don't mind the mediocre camera and are careful with your phone handling, the RedMagic 10S Pro can offer a lot in return. Days of battery life, unique looks, and a snappy UI, all checked.



Can it be done? Even if coming from an iPhone? The short answer is yes. If you don't mind the mediocre camera and are careful with your phone handling, the RedMagic 10S Pro can offer a lot in return. Days of battery life, unique looks, and a snappy UI, all checked.