Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Let's take the battle to the AI grounds

Nowadays, the hardware is starting to get more and more irrelevant when it comes to smartphones. On the one hand, we have more than enough power for day-to-day tasks, on the other hand, AI is taking over as the main driver for innovation, and it's mostly software. However you want to put it, most of the AI tasks are done in the cloud, even though big companies are trying to push through "on-device" AI as the primary way to do it.That being said, there's still some innovation going on, and it has implications for efficiency. Theis expected to have the new A18 chipset, probably with the "Pro" moniker, and an improved NPU to handle some machine learning tasks. ThePro will come equipped with the next-gen Tensor G4 chipset. The in-house developed Google silicon is designed with machine learning performance in mind, so despite some lackluster results in synthetic benchmarks for the past generation of Tensors, the AI performance, and everyday performance in general could be very similar between these two phones.The RAM situation is again a bit hard to compare, as Android and iOS handle apps differently. In general, iPhone devices need less RAM to get the same performance, as apps are quite optimized and there's only Apple using iOS, as opposed to a huge number of brands using Android. That being said, we expect thePro to sport at least 12GB of RAM, while thecould get away with only 8GB, even though Apple might jump higher due to AI requirements.Speaking of AI again, the situation is very turbulent at the moment, and the fact that Apple struck a deal with ChatGPT to integrate the LLM into iOS, and that there are rumors that the Cupertino company is talking to Google to get Gemini on the iPhone 16 lineup shows that Apple is playing catch-up on that front.So, we're not sure how this one will play out, but in the best-case scenario, these two will feature similar AI magic onboard, and if things go south, Google will still have an advantage. The same goes for the software support. Pixel phones now come with seven years of major OS updates, and that's two more years compared to what Apple is offering.