Pixel 9 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Let's take the battle to the AI grounds

The Pixel 9 Pro is now close to its unveiling date. Google surprisingly announced that we'll get a bunch of new devices on August 13, so there are fewer variables going on. The



Will the new Pixel 9 Pro be able to challenge a well-established entity in the smartphone Pantheon such as the iPhone Pro? Today we're going to try and find out. Bear in mind that, as both of these are still not official, our info is based on leaks, rumors, and two decades of experience in the industry. Comparing two devices that are still under wraps is always difficult, but thanks to the modern smartphone reality where leaks and rumors rule our everyday lives, we can make some educated guesses and pull this off.ThePro is now close to its unveiling date. Google surprisingly announced that we'll get a bunch of new devices on August 13, so there are fewer variables going on. The iPhone 16 Pro , on the other hand, is still a couple of months away. Apple normally lifts the curtain before its new flagship phones around September 22.Will the newPro be able to challenge a well-established entity in the smartphone Pantheon such as the iPhone Pro? Today we're going to try and find out. Bear in mind that, as both of these are still not official, our info is based on leaks, rumors, and two decades of experience in the industry.





Design and Display Quality

iPhone 16 Pro is expected to grow in size, due to the 6.3-inch screen we expect to see on the Pro model. The



So, intentionally or not, these two phones will end up being very similar in size, weight, and display specs. What remains different is the design.



The Pixel 9 Pro features a reimagined camera bar on the back, the "bar" does not go all the way across the device but rather sticks out like an isle. The overall shape is different and gives the Pixel 9 Pro a different design vibe altogether. The sides are also flat, with no curvature on the front or back, which makes the Pixel feel similar to an iPhone.



Speaking of which, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to maintain the overall design language of its predecessors, with a square camera bump housing three lenses and a flat front, back, and sides.



We also expect the iPhone 16 Pro to continue the titanium trend, while the Pixel 9 Pro will most likely go down the aluminum route once again.



The display tech on both phones should be quite similar, we expect LTPO panels capable of doing a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and decent peak brightness of 2,500 nits or more. Not much else can be said at the moment, the iPhone 16 Pro will probably retain the pill-shaped cutout for the front cameras and sensors with the additional Dynamic Island functionality, while the Pixel 9 Pro will have a single hole-punch camera cutout on the front. This year, theis expected to grow in size, due to the 6.3-inch screen we expect to see on the Pro model. The Google Pixel 9 Pro, on the other hand, will most likely shrink to 6.24 inches to make room for the new addition to the lineup, the Pixel 9 Pro XL So, intentionally or not, these two phones will end up being very similar in size, weight, and display specs. What remains different is the design.ThePro features a reimagined camera bar on the back, the "bar" does not go all the way across the device but rather sticks out like an isle. The overall shape is different and gives thePro a different design vibe altogether. The sides are also flat, with no curvature on the front or back, which makes the Pixel feel similar to an iPhone.Speaking of which, theis expected to maintain the overall design language of its predecessors, with a square camera bump housing three lenses and a flat front, back, and sides.We also expect theto continue the titanium trend, while thePro will most likely go down the aluminum route once again.The display tech on both phones should be quite similar, we expect LTPO panels capable of doing a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and decent peak brightness of 2,500 nits or more. Not much else can be said at the moment, thewill probably retain the pill-shaped cutout for the front cameras and sensors with the additional Dynamic Island functionality, while thePro will have a single hole-punch camera cutout on the front.





Performance and Software

That being said, there's still some innovation going on, and it has implications for efficiency. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have the new A18 chipset, probably with the "Pro" moniker, and an improved NPU to handle some machine learning tasks. The Pixel 9 Pro will come equipped with the next-gen Tensor G4 chipset. The in-house developed Google silicon is designed with machine learning performance in mind, so despite some lackluster results in synthetic benchmarks for the past generation of Tensors, the AI performance, and everyday performance in general could be very similar between these two phones.



The RAM situation is again a bit hard to compare, as Android and iOS handle apps differently. In general, iPhone devices need less RAM to get the same performance, as apps are quite optimized and there's only Apple using iOS, as opposed to a huge number of brands using Android. That being said, we expect the Pixel 9 Pro to sport at least 12GB of RAM, while the iPhone 16 Pro could get away with only 8GB, even though Apple might jump higher due to AI requirements.



Speaking of AI again, the situation is very turbulent at the moment, and the fact that Apple struck a deal with ChatGPT to integrate the LLM into iOS, and that there are rumors that the Cupertino company is talking to Google to get Gemini on the



So, we're not sure how this one will play out, but in the best-case scenario, these two will feature similar AI magic onboard, and if things go south, Google will still have an advantage. The same goes for the software support. Pixel phones now come with seven years of major OS updates, and that's two more years compared to what Apple is offering. Nowadays, the hardware is starting to get more and more irrelevant when it comes to smartphones. On the one hand, we have more than enough power for day-to-day tasks, on the other hand, AI is taking over as the main driver for innovation, and it's mostly software. However you want to put it, most of the AI tasks are done in the cloud, even though big companies are trying to push through "on-device" AI as the primary way to do it.That being said, there's still some innovation going on, and it has implications for efficiency. Theis expected to have the new A18 chipset, probably with the "Pro" moniker, and an improved NPU to handle some machine learning tasks. ThePro will come equipped with the next-gen Tensor G4 chipset. The in-house developed Google silicon is designed with machine learning performance in mind, so despite some lackluster results in synthetic benchmarks for the past generation of Tensors, the AI performance, and everyday performance in general could be very similar between these two phones.The RAM situation is again a bit hard to compare, as Android and iOS handle apps differently. In general, iPhone devices need less RAM to get the same performance, as apps are quite optimized and there's only Apple using iOS, as opposed to a huge number of brands using Android. That being said, we expect thePro to sport at least 12GB of RAM, while thecould get away with only 8GB, even though Apple might jump higher due to AI requirements.Speaking of AI again, the situation is very turbulent at the moment, and the fact that Apple struck a deal with ChatGPT to integrate the LLM into iOS, and that there are rumors that the Cupertino company is talking to Google to get Gemini on the iPhone 16 lineup shows that Apple is playing catch-up on that front.So, we're not sure how this one will play out, but in the best-case scenario, these two will feature similar AI magic onboard, and if things go south, Google will still have an advantage. The same goes for the software support. Pixel phones now come with seven years of major OS updates, and that's two more years compared to what Apple is offering.



Camera Closer than ever

iPhone 16 Pro will most likely feature the same 48MP Sony IMX803 main sensor (there's potential to see the stacked design IMX903, but it will probably be reserved for the



Pixel 9 Pro will feature a very similar camera system in terms of lenses and capabilities. We expect the device to come with a 50MP main camera sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48MP periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom. Of course, post-processing algorithms will play a huge role in the final result and photo quality, so we will need to snap some samples and put them side by side for objective comparison. Stay tuned for that! The camera systems on both phones are subject to change. Based on what we could gather over the past few months, the iPhone 16 Pro will most likely feature the same 48MP Sony IMX803 main sensor (there's potential to see the stacked design IMX903, but it will probably be reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro Max). We expect an upgraded 48MP ultrawide camera, as well as the same tetraprism zoom camera from the previous model, sporting 5x optical zoom. Rumors say there will be a new antireflective coating on the lenses to battle lens glare. The Pixel 9 Pro will feature a very similar camera system in terms of lenses and capabilities. We expect the device to come with a 50MP main camera sensor, accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 48MP periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom. Of course, post-processing algorithms will play a huge role in the final result and photo quality, so we will need to snap some samples and put them side by side for objective comparison. Stay tuned for that!

Battery Life and Charging Milliamp-hours don't tell the whole story





For example, the iPhone 16 Pro to deliver similar battery life to the 4,575mAh cell we expect the Pixel 9 Pro to have.



There are some rumors pointing toward faster wired charging on the iPhone 16 Pro , with numbers as high as 40W circling around. We don't have much on the Pixel 9 Pro front, Google might, in the worst case scenario, keep the 30W wired charging from the previous generation, which will be unfortunate. Stay tuned for real life battery and charging tests once we lay our hands on the devices. Normally, you can't argue with or cheat physics. Larger batteries equal longer autonomy. When it comes to iPhone devices, Apple has managed to somehow optimize them to perform on par with their Android counterparts with larger batteries.For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a 4,422mAh cell but performs on par, and sometimes better than the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its 5,000mAh battery. With that in mind, we expect the 3,577 mAh battery in theto deliver similar battery life to the 4,575mAh cell we expect thePro to have.There are some rumors pointing toward faster wired charging on the, with numbers as high as 40W circling around. We don't have much on thePro front, Google might, in the worst case scenario, keep the 30W wired charging from the previous generation, which will be unfortunate. Stay tuned for real life battery and charging tests once we lay our hands on the devices.





We can't comment on the audio quality and haptics, as these require some tet-a-tette time with the devices, but we haven't heard anything major on that front regarding upgrades. If we have to extrapolate, and also speculate that both phones will keep the speakers and haptic motors of their respective predecessors, then the iPhone should have a slight edge over the Pixel 9 Pro in both audio quality and haptics. But we need to test both to give a true verdict.





Specs Comparison









*-rumored specs





Which one should you buy?





It's too early to say which one will win this intense fight, and it will be down to the implementation of AI features and software magic, more or less. As things progress in that direction, and given the less impact pure hardware has on things such as performance and image quality, we expect the battle to be held on the AI grounds of machine learning, chatbots, and large language models.



As soon as we run our extensive battery, display, performance, and camera tests, we will update this comparison with some hard numbers and a final verdict. Stay tuned!



